Tupac Shakur was killed during a drive-by shooting in 1996. Despite the murder taking place 26 years ago, new discoveries are still being found regarding the rapper’s violent death. Keep scrolling to learn about Shakur’s murder, read updates and more.

When Was Tupac Shakur Murdered?

Shakur was killed during a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas on September 7, 1996, when he was just 25 years old.

He and Marion “Suge” Knight, head of Death Row Records, were stopped at a red light on the Las Vegas Strip when a white Cadillac pulled up to Shakur’s car and fired shots. The “Changes” rapper was shot ​four times and died from his injuries six days after the shooting took place.

Who Killed Tupac Shakur?

No one has ever been arrested or charged for the murder of Shakur. Las Vegas Police have said that no arrests were made partly due to the witnesses refusing to cooperate with authorities.

The investigation into Shakur’s death is ongoing and has lasted nearly three decades.

Who Are the Suspects in Tupac Shakur’s Murder?

Orlando Anderson, an alleged Crips gang member, was an early suspect in the investigation. Anderson and Shakur had a run-in earlier in the night of the shooting, while members of his entourage told authorities they followed Knight and Shakur’s car. They even claimed that Anderson fired the shots.

However, Anderson was never charged, and he was later killed in an unrelated gang shooting in 1998.

More recently, Greg Kading, a retired Los Angeles police detective, claimed he solved who killed Shakur in 2019.

At the time, he told CBS News Los Angeles that Duane Davis — also known as Keffe D — confessed to his involvement in Shakur’s killing while he was questioned in connection with the 1997 murder of Biggie Smalls.

However, Las Vegas police said that the investigation was ongoing, and Davis was never arrested.

Las Vegas Police Investigate Home In Connection to Tupac Shakur’s Murder

Las Vegas police searched a home in Henderson, Nevada, in connection with the investigation into the murder on July 17, 2023.

Mtv/Amaru/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

The home is located less than 20 miles from where the shooting took place, though it is not yet known why the property was searched.

“LVMPD can confirm a search warrant was served in Henderson, Nevada on July 17, 2023, as part of the ongoing Tupac Shakur homicide investigation,” Las Vegas police said in a statement, according to CBS News. “We will have no further comment at this time.”