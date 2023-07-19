The music world was hit with a devastating loss in 1996 when Tupac Shakur, one of the most influential rappers of all time, died six days after he was taken down by an unidentified attacker in a drive-by shooting. Tupac was survived by his mom, Afeni Shakur, and his six siblings. Keep scrolling to learn more about the late rapper’s family.

Who Is Tupac Shakur’s Mom, Afeni Shakur?

Afeni shared Tupac with his biological father, Billy Garland Sr., although they were never married. She married activist Mutulu Shakur, who became Tupac’s stepfather, in 1975, and they later divorced in 1982. She later married Gust D. Davis Jr. in 2004.

Afeni was a political activist and a member of the Black Panther Party. Though her relationship with Tupac was strained for many years due to her substance abuse, she and her son eventually became close. Tupac’s 1995 track “Dear Mama” was dedicated to Afeni, and she was the subject of the April 2023 docuseries of the same name on FX.

Following Tupac’s death, Afeni continued his legacy by founding the Tupac Amaru Shakur Foundation, which funded scholarships for young people to pursue the arts. She also produced a documentary called Tupac: Resurrection and founded both Amaru Entertainment and Amaru Records to continue releasing Tupac’s work.

“I’m not a filmmaker. I’m not a music producer by choice,” Afeni told CBS News in 2003. “Whatever it is I’m doing I do because my son was murdered, and he was not able to complete his work. So as his mother, my whole job and responsibility is to see to it that that happens for him, and I do that with love.”

Unfortunately, Afeni died at 69 years old at a Greenbrae, California, hospital in May 2016 after she went into cardiac arrest in her home.

Who Are Tupac Shakur’s Siblings?

Tupac had three half-sisters, Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur, Takerra Allen, and ​​N’Neka Garland. Sekyiwa was the child of Afeni and Mutulu, born in 1975. She had a close relationship with her half-brother, and she joined Afeni in continuing his legacy on the board of his foundation. Sekyiwa later took over as the foundation’s president. She was present at the ceremony in June 2023 when Tupac received a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“As the proud sister of Tupac Amaru Shakur, the daughter of Mutulu and Afeni Shakur, it fills my heart with honor to stand here today representing the Shakur family,” she said in her speech, per People.

Meanwhile, Tupac’s half-sister Takerra, a daughter of Billy Sr., is a published author with more than a dozen books to her name. Billy Sr.’s other daughter, N’Neka, was a producer on ABC’s General Hospital. She died in March 2023 at the age of 49.

Tupac also had three half-brothers, Billy Jr., Malik, and Landon, all born to Billy Sr. They lead private lives today.

What Is the Update in the Tupac Shakur Investigation?

Despite being a cold case with no arrests for many years, the investigation into Tupac’s death continues today. Las Vegas police confirmed on Tuesday, July 18, that they had served a search warrant for a home in Henderson, Nevada, which is less than 20 miles from the site of Tupac’s shooting, according to multiple reports.

“LVMPD can confirm a search warrant was served in Henderson, Nevada on July 17, 2023, as part of the ongoing Tupac Shakur homicide investigation,” the police said in a statement. “We will have no further comment at this time.”