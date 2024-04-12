During his decades long career, Tony Bennett sold more than 50 million records worldwide and enchanted audiences with his smooth-yet-powerful voice. But the legendary crooner, who died last year at age 96, was also an accomplished artist. Now fans and collectors can bid on more than 200 original artworks by Tony during Julien’s Auctions’ two-day event. Held at NYC’s Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 18 and 19 (and online at julienslive.com), the sale features watercolor paintings, sketches and charcoal drawings ranging from $300 to $3,000.

Personal items — including awards, letters and other memorabilia — are also up for grabs. Highlights include a letter from Martin Luther King Jr. dated April 5, 1965 (est. $20,000-$30,000), Tony’s Kennedy Center Honors award (est. $5,000-$7,000), and a red leather scrapbook filled with touching missives from famous friends and family, given to Tony on his 75th birthday (est. $8,000-$12,000).