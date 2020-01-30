Feud alert! Tommie Lee slammed Wendy Williams for saying Rob Kardashian could “do better” amid romance rumors. “Wendy, I will roast yo ass all the way back to ya dealer, bitch. You will be DOA when I finish ya chill, sis! Dog face bitch!” the Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta star wrote on her Instagram Stories on Thursday, January 30.

“I challenge Wendy Williams to a roast session! Nothing off-limits. Let’s go, ho,” the 35-year-old added. “Tread lightly wise words from a felon! I know too much to be played with.”

However, fans stuck up for the VH1 personality and made it known that if she wants to date Rob, 32, then she should. “I don’t know why @wendyshow playing with my good sis @tommiee. Not good for your health,” one person wrote. A second added, “Wendy, Wendy, Wendy. What in the Spongebob Squarepants was you thinking? Don’t make me tie your ass up and feed you ensure!!! @WendyShow.”

Courtesy of Tommie Lee/Instagram

Earlier that day, Wendy, 55, got wind of the potential new couple and shared her thoughts on the situation. “On the other hand, listen, Rob, all I am saying is, you got to do better in your choices in life,” she said on The Wendy Williams Show. “Whether it’s business, personal, family or whatever. So, Rob is now 32 years old and Tommie Lee is 35, and she has got two daughters. The daughters are 15 and 12. That is the age where you say, ‘That ain’t my father.’ OK, and one of the kids, the oldest who is 15, she had while she was in prison.”

But the book author didn’t stop there. “Tommie Lee, and I don’t know, all I am saying is — you know how sometimes you mess up in life and you can do better? Maybe she is doing better in life, and she has presented herself more of a better woman to Rob. Look, I am trying my best to be a better woman myself. But let’s review her history, and away we go.”

Wendy then explained to the audience that Tommie has been arrested 30 times and how in her mugshot, she looks like a different person than when she wears makeup. “Rob, I don’t know what kind of your choices you’re making,” she concluded.

YouTube

Rob was previously linked to Alexis Skyy — who stars on Love and Hip Hop: New York — one year ago. The E! personality shared photos of the model on Snapchat at the time, but it seemed like their relationship fizzled quickly. Since then, Rob has been flirty with Natti Natasha on Twitter.

Neither Rob or Tommie has yet to confirm they are together. Guess we will wait and see what happens next!