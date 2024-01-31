He’s king of the box office, now Tom Cruise wants to be a knight! “Tom is obsessed with the royal family and the aristocratic way of life,” a source exclusively tells In Touch. “He’d give his right arm to get an honorary knighthood.” Indeed, the 61-year-old seemed starstruck meeting Prince William and Princess Kate at the 2022 premiere of Top Gun: Maverick and spends most of his time in England. “He’s in awe of the history that’s attached to royalty and loves to educate himself about it,” adds the source. “Even when he was living full-time in America, he’d binge-watch documentaries.”

He wouldn’t be the first Hollywood star to be given the title. The late Queen Elizabeth II tapped Angelina Jolie, for her humanitarian work, as well as director Steven Spielberg. (In 2016, then–Prince Charles also honored Kevin Spacey, a year before allegations of sexual misconduct came out. Whoops!) “So far, Tom’s efforts to get an honorary knighthood have fallen flat,” notes the insider. “He’s certain he fits right in with the royal family and is still hoping.”