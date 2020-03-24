What year is it? Taylor Swift’s publicist, Tree Paine, responded to Kim Kardashian’s claims that the singer is still “lying” over the now-infamous 2016 phone conversation she had with Kanye West regarding his song “Famous.” The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star fired off a series of tweets during the late hours of March 23, where she gave her side of the story.

“To be clear, the only issue I ever had around the situation was that Taylor lied through her publicist who stated that ‘Kanye never called to ask for permission …’ They clearly spoke so I let you all see that,” the 38-year-old wrote. “Nobody ever denied the word ‘bitch’ was used without her permission.”

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Twitter

Kim continued by saying that Taylor, 30, “manipulated the truth” of what she and Kanye, 42, talked about in their statement “when her team said she ‘declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message,’’ the SKIMS creator tweeted. “The lie was never about the word bitch, it was always whether there was a call or not and the tone of the conversation.”

I’m Taylor’s publicist and this is my UNEDITED original statement. Btw, when you take parts out, that’s editing. P.S. who did you guys piss off to leak that video? 😂😂😂 https://t.co/AtMGUp3t24 pic.twitter.com/EjGDwAdL6O — Tree Paine (@treepaine) March 24, 2020

Tree took to her personal Twitter account to respond to the reality star’s claims. “I’m Taylor’s publicist and this is my UNEDITED original statement. BTW, when you take parts out, that’s editing,” Tree clapped back. “P.S. who did you guys piss off to leak that video?”

The full written message Tree posted read: “Kanye did not call for approval, but to ask Taylor to release his single ‘Famous’ on her Twitter account. She declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message. Taylor was never made aware of the actual lyric, ‘I made that bitch famous.’”

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Twitter

Kim noted in her series of tweets that she originally “did not feel the need to comment” on her old feud with Taylor and said the songstress “[chose] to reignite” the drama. “I feel I’m left without a choice but to respond because she is actually lying,” the KKW Beauty founder added.

Courtesy of Taylor Swift/Instagram

The “Getaway Car” singer did address the situation via Instagram on March 23. “Instead of answering those who are asking how I feel about the video footage that leaked, proving that I was telling the truth the whole time about *that call* (you know, the one that was illegally recorded, that somebody edited and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family, and fans through hell for four years) … SWIPE UP to see what really matters,” she wrote on her Instagram Story with a link for her followers to donate to Feeding America amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Old feuds die hard, right?