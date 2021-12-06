Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer) shared a sweet photo of her son, Jagger, after her surprising departure from the show.

“He’s getting so big,” Mackenzie, 24, shared on her Instagram Stories with an adorable photo of her son, 3, whom she shares with her husband, Ryan Edwards. “I never want to let these little moments go!”

The post, which the mom of three shared on Sunday, December 6, comes after the couple’s firing in March.

Mackenzie Edwards/Instagram

The MTV alum also shares a daughter, Stella, 23 months, with Ryan, 33, as well as son Hudson from a past relationship. Ryan, 33, has a son from a previous relationship as well, Bentley, 12, shared with his ex-fiancée, Maci Bookout McKinney.

On the latest season of TMOG, fans watched as the couple and Ryan’s parents, Jen and Larry Edwards, butted heads with Maci, 30, and her husband, Taylor McKinney, over visitation rights with Bentley. In September, Maci told In Touch exclusively that they had “no communication” with Mackenzie, Ryan or his parents since the heated reunion.

Mackenzie, speaking with Without a Crystal Ball, claims she and Ryan were fired from the MTV show because the network wanted to “focus” on Maci.

“People can say that it’s embarrassing and that I have no dignity and that I’m a horrible person, they can say everything they want to say, that’s fine,” Mackenzie told The Sun in September 2021 about her time on the show with her husband. “But at the end of the day, we are allowed to grow, and we are allowed to change, and we are allowed to evolve as human beings.”

“We’ve been through the best days of our lives on the show, but we’ve also been through some of the worst,” she continued. “That is part of my story, it’s part of Ryan’s story, and I’m just proud of that. I’m proud of us and how far we’ve come with our family. I will always stand beside that because you can always turn your mess into a message.”

Mackenzie also addressed viewers that claimed she didn’t hold Ryan accountable during his struggle with addiction.

“Just because you don’t see me berate my husband on television doesn’t mean that I don’t hold him accountable for his actions or that he doesn’t hold me accountable for my actions,” she explained. “If we’ve got a problem, then we’ll take care of that at home.”

While she told the outlet that it would have been better not to have appeared on the show, she’s thankful for the “experience and the opportunities” the franchise provided.

“Knowing what I know about addiction now, it’s so hard to get help. If you don’t have any money to do that it’s even harder,” Mackenzie said at the time. “I’ll always be a voice for addicts and recovery, and I think the show has given me a platform to do that.”

If you or anyone you know is facing substance abuse issues, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 for free and confidential information 24/7.