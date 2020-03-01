She ready … to party! Comedian Tiffany Haddish celebrated her sold-out comedy show at the Borgata’s Event Center in Atlantic City, New Jersey by hosting an afterparty at the Premier Nightclub at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa on Saturday, February 29 — and she rang in leap day in style.

“I want to bring on success,” she said when asked how she would be spending the extra day in 2020. “And I’d like to leap on some D but I don’t see any prospects.”

The 40-year-old looked amazing in a red pantsuit with a sexy black top featuring a plunging V-neck line underneath. She joked during her performance that she previously wore the same look during one of her Groupon commercials — and she hammed it up for the cameras while posing for photos on the red carpet before arriving at the swanky Las Vegas-style nightclub.

While on the carpet, Tiffany gushed over the Borgata’s hospitality. “Cleanliness is godliness and when there’s cleanliness we can create fanasticness [sic] and there will be success and prosperity which means wealth and abundance to everyone who participates,” she said.

The Like a Boss star made her grand entrance to the Premier Nightclub holding a sign that read, “Leap Day 2020, She Ready!” Once inside, Tiffany got the party started and pumped up the crowd at the packed venue. She was then seated with her entourage at a table next to the DJ booth, where they enjoyed Veuve Clicquot and CÎROC Peach Vodka.

The night took a fun turn when Tiffany took off her red blazer and tossed it into the banquet seating before jumping into the DJ booth, where she grabbed the microphone and showed off her best dance moves. She also sang Journey’s hit “Don’t Stop Believing” and rapped to 50 Cent’s party anthem, “In the Club.” The Girls Trip star also gave some shout-outs to several party guests who were celebrating birthdays and she raged into the early hours on leap day.