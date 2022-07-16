Written in partnership with T-1 Advertising

Fine jewelry and gemstones possess magnetism attracting people for centuries. However, they come at a steep price. As the world population has grown almost tenfold over the last two hundred years, the demand for gemstones has also risen exponentially, far outpacing the population growth and stone availability. No matter how attractive they are, gems and fine jewelry remain out of reach for most people because of the price, and lately—for sustainability concerns.

On the other hand, fashion jewelry has become an essential feature of a modern consumer’s wardrobe helping enthusiasts stay in step with the rapidly changing tastes without breaking the bank – as well as with few, if any, sustainability concerns. Fashion jewelry is where the desire to look one’s best meets the affordable means to implement it.

Among brands that have elevated fashion jewelry standards to new—luxurious— heights is APM Monaco. APM Monaco is a jewelry company with a manufacturing arm founded in 1982 and an in-house brand founded in 2012. Celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, the international brand sports a whopping 430 stores worldwide boasting distinctive jewelry at an affordable price point. APM Monaco is designed to stay on-trend and is manufactured to last. Manufacturing with Cubic Zirconia and sterling silver, APM Monaco can keep prices affordable and remain sustainable as a company. Cubic zirconia is a flawless stone, free of inclusions and comparable with mined diamonds in brilliance and crystal clarity. Cubic zirconia became popular with jewelers in the 1980s around the time APM Monaco was founded.

APM Monaco was created in Monaco, its namesake city-state. In fact, APM stands for Ariane Prette Monaco, the brand’s founder and mastermind. Later, her son Philippe and his wife Kika took over the brand, managing and growing the brand to international recognition with its consumer-facing arm.

While there is no shortage of cash in the opulent city-state, APM Monaco prides itself on its international reach, superbly designed yet affordably priced jewelry, and much wider demographic. The Monaco pedigree is traceable in the names of APM Monaco’s collections. Yachtclub, Croisette, Un Après Midi à La Plage (French for “afternoon on the beach”), and Festival are just a few of the many brand’s collections that are associated with the unique Monegasque lifestyle.

As the brand is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, the Monaco Grand Prix is the perfect natural venue to make the anniversary memorable. In commemoration of its jubilee, APM Monaco partnered with Charles Leclerc, a Monegasque champion racer now racing for Formula One for Scuderia Ferrari. Leclerc was seen wearing the APM logo on his racing suit as a part of the partnership.

The love for car racing runs deep in the Prette family. Philippe Prette himself has been involved in races, winning the Ferrari Challenge Asia five times, while his son, Louis, has once won the Ferrari Challenge Europe.

In an effort to make the brand visible during the F1 Grand Prix and events around it, APM Monaco started a collaboration with MK Club, the gem of Monaco’s nightlife and a magnet for the younger demographic. Also appealing to the younger demographic, APM Monaco brought together a popular French YouTuber ‘Lena Situations’ with French model and the APM brand influencer Thylane Blondeau to create engaging social media content throughout the race weekend.

