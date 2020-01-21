InTouch has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

You know what they say — you’re never fully dressed without a smile! It tends to be the first thing we notice about another person when they walk through the door — and right now, we’re all about making an impression. The goal for 2020 is good vibes in the air and no frowns in sight.

Naturally, with a jam-packed social calendar, we all want our smiles to be in tip-top shape. But between early mornings, long nights and endless cups of coffee, our teeth may not be in the most optimal condition. It’s important to remember that this isn’t permanent at all, which is why this product could be the ultimate upgrade — just in time for the new decade!

See it: Get the AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Kit (originally $60) now with prices starting at just $49 + FREE Shipping, available at Amazon!

The AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Kit is a complete game-changer in the oral care industry. This at-home system will have us closer to a whiter smile almost immediately!

Using this product is basic — simply insert your teeth in the mouth tray, which doesn’t require a special mold and allows users to whiten both their top and bottom teeth at the same time. Efficiency is key in a grooming product — so this is ideal!

This system is powered by an LED light that contains five bulbs. Now, aside from providing the most power possible, there is also a built-in timer that beeps the second the process is complete. So, all anyone has to do is place the kit in your mouth, press the power button on (to turn the light on, of course!) and watch the magic unfold in a quick 30 minutes! Sounds like the perfect activity to do while watching some Bravo, right?

No surprise here — this product was an instant hit. Reviewers praise how “fast it worked” and how it reversed damage for even the most dedicated java fans out there! One shopper who had an extremely positive experience loved how it was gentle on her “sensitive teeth” and couldn’t believe how “easy the process was.”

With everything coming up, it makes complete sense that so many are turning to this product to take their smile to the next level! Our teeth will be shining bright like a diamond in no time!

