Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice isn’t afraid to speak her mind. She proved that when she revealed that Sofia Vergara is the “rudest” celebrity she’s ever met.

During the Wednesday, July 26, episode of her “Namaste B$tches” podcast, Teresa, 51, told her cohost, Melissa Pfeister, about an incident in 2017 when Sofia, 51, allegedly appeared reluctant to take a photo with the Bravo star while backstage at a talk show.

After Teresa said she thought Sofía would be “nice” because she’s an “immigrant,” she recalled, “Sofía Vergara’s PR person and my PR person spoke together, and I guess the two of them said, ‘Let’s get a picture of Teresa and Sofia together.’”

“I didn’t want a picture with her. I’ve never asked to take a picture with anybody,” Teresa continued. “[She’s] the rudest woman I’ve ever met.”

The reality star said she “saw her whole demeanor” before the Modern Family actress allegedly asked her PR person, “Why are you making me take a picture with that lady?”

“I was like, ‘Excuse me? I did not want to take a picture with you! I never asked to take a picture with you,’” Teresa said. “I was like, ‘How rude. You’re so not a humble person. You forgot where you came from.’”

The mother of four – who shares daughters Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana with her ex-husband, Joe Giudice – then referenced Sofía’s humble beginnings in Barranquilla, Colombia. “It’s not like she started out like being on the top. She forgot where she came from. She’s so not a down-to-earth person,” Teresa said. “I’m so not a fan of her.”

The podcast appearance is not the first time Teresa has discussed the unpleasant interaction with the America’s Got Talent judge. She previously recalled the incident while appearing on the “Getting Real with the Housewives” panel in 2017.

“Ugh, I can’t stand her, sorry,” the reality star said about Sofía at the time. “I hate to say that because I’m Italian, she’s Colombian, she has an accent — she has more of an accent than me.”

She continued to note that she expected Sofía to be nice due to her background. “You would think she would be nice, like, she’s an immigrant — no, I’m just saying, she should be nice!” Teresa said.

The New Jersey native discussed the incident with Sofía just one week after it was revealed that New Year’s Eve actress has split from her estranged husband, Joe Manganiello, after seven years of marriage on July 17.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the pair’s rep said in a statement. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Joe, 46, filed for divorce from Sofía two days after their split was announced.