Living her best life! Teresa Giudice revealed why she decided to get her boobs redone — 10 years after her first breast augmentation. “I believe it’s important to always stand strong and feel like your best, most confident self,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star captioned a photo of herself with her doctor via Instagram on Tuesday, January 28. “I am so thankful for Dr. Preminger @premingermd. She was amazing and so professional. I absolutely loved her and could not be happier with the results.”

The brunette beauty, 47 — who shares Gia, 19, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10, with her estranged husband, Joe Giudice — admitted she was “nervous” to go under the knife again, but “it was necessary for me to feel like my best self.” She added, “I encourage anyone who doesn’t feel their best self to work on feeling better. Even if it is the smallest thing every day. If it is something that requires cosmetic surgery to feel better, I highly recommend Dr. Preminger @premingermd. I felt like she understood me and really made me feel comfortable.”

Naturally, fans couldn’t help but praise the Bravo personality for being so candid about her decision. “Absolutely love that you own your choices and do not pretend to be anyone other than who you are! If I had the money to improve my body the way that makes me happy, I would too!” while another echoed, “Thanks for being open and truthful about what you’ve had done. You look gorgeous!!” A third person chimed in, writing, “Good for you! You always look amazing, though.”

In the past, Teresa has been open about why she wanted to fix her breasts in the first place. “I think, I mean the only thing I’ve gotten done are my boobs, and the only reason why I did that, and I did that after having three babies, was because I didn’t like the way they looked. I only did it for myself because um, yeah, I just didn’t like the way they looked,” she told Life & Style and other reporters in November.

However, the mom of four is adamant about not letting her daughters spruce up their appearance any time soon. “I’m all about plastic surgery but not [for] teenagers,” she said. “No, I wouldn’t let Gia do anything for a while. I mean, I guess you know, after your 20s, if you want to do something like after 21 … You got to make sure your body’s fully grown. Or I know like young girls get their noses done, and I think you know, if you got a big nose, you might as well fix it. Why not?!”

Even though Teresa is single these days, she previously explained that Joe, 47, didn’t think she needed to get any procedures done in the first place. “I mean, Joe was like, ‘You’re fine, you don’t have to do anything.’ But I did it for me, and then after I did it, I was like more confident about my body.”

You do you, girl!