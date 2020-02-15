Counting down the days. Rapper Tekashi69’s girlfriend, Jade, admits how much she misses her “fine Valentine” while taking to Instagram Stories with a throwback photo of them packing on PDA. In the snap she posted from prison, Jade can be seen kissing the “FEFE” lyricist on the cheek.

The chart-topping artist (a.k.a. 6ix9ine — or his legal name, Daniel Hernandez) remains behind bars until his release date, which is expected to be some time later this year. Just a few weeks ago, it was revealed that a judge denied his request to serve out the remainder of his sentence at home, despite the concerns he expressed about his safety.

Courtesy of Jade/Instagram

Judge Paul Engelmayer shut down the Brooklyn rapper’s house arrest request because he felt Tekashi staying in prison is “necessary in this case … [to] reflect the seriousness of his crimes.”

The 23-year-old was previously sentenced to two years behind bars, after pleading guilty to racketeering, drug trafficking and firearms charges related to several shootings and assaults. Tekashi was originally facing anywhere from 47 years to life in prison, but the “KEKE” performer was able to obtain a shorter sentence after testifying against his former fellow gang members.

After learning that Tekashi was going to have to stay locked up, Jade took to Instagram with a message of support for her beau in January 2020. She also voiced her objections about the legal system.

Instagram

“They kidnapped you, they had sex with the mother of your child, they get caught on the phone trying to kill you and [they’re] stealing millions of dollars from you,” she wrote. “If you snitch, for the rest of your life people are gonna try to kill you for being a rat, but if you don’t snitch, you’re doing 47 years in prison where they’re gonna kill you anyway, because they were already talking about it.”

The social media star even explained why she felt his sentence was unjust. “Sammy the Bull kills 19 people and gets 5 years,” she concluded. “You kill no one and get two years. This s–t is so f–ked up … LMFAOOO they can’t break you.”