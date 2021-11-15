Coparenting for the literal win. Teen Mom 2 stars Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin were both on the field to celebrate their son, Lincoln, and his football team becoming “Super Bowl champs,” and the mom of four couldn’t help but praise her ex-husband.

“They worked so hard!!” Kailyn, 29, commented on Javi’s Instagram post, in which he and Lincoln, 7, showed off the Little Pro’s Division 1 Championship trophy and his Super Bowl ring. “Good job team [and] coach!”

The “Baby Mamas, No Drama” podcast host shared videos via her Instagram Stories of the undefeated Jaguars running to high five adults and a video of Javi, 28, who served as one of the team’s coaches, getting water dunked on him to celebrate.

Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

“CHAMPIONS! Proud is an understatement … I had so much fun coaching these boys this year! This team was truly special and we capped the perfect season today 35-6!” Javi shared on Instagram. “[Lincoln,] I am so proud of you.”

Javi and Kail married in 2012 but ultimately divorced in 2017. Since then, the pair have had their ups and downs but appear to be on the same page when it comes to raising their son. In October, fans praised the parents for being a united front for Lincoln.

“It was important to me to get a shot of the 3 of us for [Lincoln] because I want him to always know that no matter how much Javi [and] I go through off the field, we turn the [bulls–t] off when it comes to him,” Kail shared on Instagram at the time, along with a photo of herself standing alongside her ex and their son.

The US Air Force Reserve Recruiter also shared his thanks for Kailyn.

“Coaching is where my [heart’s] at. I was telling a parent early in the season I have [one] season to teach your kid everything I can on and off the field,” Javi wrote in October. “Take away coaching, there’s a lot of logistics when it comes to tackle football. A lot, so thank you [Kail] for taking care of the behind-the-scenes work so I can focus on the boys.”

“Look how far you’ve come. This is amazing,” an Instagram user commented on Kailyn’s post. Another fan added, “Y’all have moved mountains! Such cool progress you guys have made.”

“[Your] talent is being the best [coparents] ever,” a third fan commented on Javi’s photo.

Fans also praised the mom of four, who shares Isaac, 11, with ex Jo Rivera, and Lux, 4, and Creed, 14 months, with ex Chris Lopez, for successfully helping her boys feel like a family. Javi also shares son Eli, 2, with his former flame Lauren Comeau.

“[As] someone who has a half-sibling, I gotta say the way you blend your family is beautiful,” a follower wrote at the time. “[Thank] you for showing them that they’re BROTHERS. [Nobody] is half a person.”