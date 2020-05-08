Maybe this time it will last! Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans was thrilled to report she and her husband, David Eason, have been making great strides in their relationship after experiencing marriage woes. “We are doing better than ever,” Jenelle wrote to fans during an Instagram Q&A session on Wednesday, May 6.

“I think being off the show and getting some privacy helped sort out a lot of things in my life, including my relationship with my mom,” the reality star continued.

Courtesy of Jenelle Evans/Instagram

David stirred up controversy when he killed their family dog, Nugget, in April 2019, later telling People, “This was something that nobody wants to ever have to do. The dog was aggressive. Yes, she might not be huge or whatever, but you know when a dog bites a child on the face more than one time, then it should never be around the child again.” The immense fan backlash resulted in Jenelle’s exile from the MTV franchise.

While she tried to make the relationship work for several months, the brunette beauty split from David in October 2019 and moved with their kids to Nashville. “I was very unhappy,” Jenelle exclusively told In Touch. “We didn’t get along and we were always mean/angry towards each other. We called each other names and never wanted to spend time together.” She also revealed she had been “in contact” with her MTV producer, and fans speculated she may be returning to the series.

Jenelle and David rekindled their romance in March. After MTV learned she would be going back to “The Land” to work things out, they lost touch. “After moving back … my old producer hasn’t really talked to me since,” she revealed to In Touch. Her contract with MTV has since expired, but she doesn’t seem to mind. “I do not care what MTV or the public has to say about it,” she explained. “I will move on with my life with or without MTV.”

Following their reconciliation, Jenelle revealed why she decided to take David back, and she actually made the first move. She realized “[they] got married for a reason” and have been through a lot together. “David was there for me through everything that happened, good or bad, and was my best friend,” she said. “I just couldn’t imagine my life without him. I felt like I gave up on him, but he never gave up on me.”

Courtesy of Jenelle Evans/Instagram

Looking ahead, the duo plans to work on their communication, including “discussing issues before they blow up” and “setting boundaries like no cussing, name-calling, and lower our tone of voices.” We hope things turn out better this time around.