Teen Mom alum Farrah Abraham reignited her feud with Nicki Minaj almost eight years after their infamous Twitter exchange in 2016, calling the rapper’s tendency to bully others online “mental illness.”

“The reason why someone reaches out in a toxic way, calls someone another name, tries to degrade them, acts like they know how to be a ‘better daughter to their mom’ or whatever, that is a denial, they are delusional,” Farrah, 32, explained on the Wednesday, April 18, episode of the “Dumb Blonde” podcast.

Farrah compared the New York native to Chrissy Teigen and said those who bully others online aren’t “paying attention to their own mental health,” and she didn’t “think greatly of them.”

“It also very much reminds me of the toxicity between my mom, my sister and my grandma toward me growing up,” the mom of one explained to host Bunnie Xo, calling it a trigger. “I just recognize it as complete mental illness to be honest.”

Farrah wasn’t done slamming the “Pink Friday” rapper, adding, “I don’t really think Nicki Minaj is a great mom. I really don’t think she really has done the personal work, I think she’s a convict, who has done really weird things.”

The drama between the “Super Bass” rapper and MTV alum first ignited in 2016 when Nicki, 41, was seemingly watching re-runs of Teen Mom and directly critiqued Farrah’s relationship with her mom, Debra Danielsen.

“Farrah is a c–t to her mother,” Nicki tweeted. One of Nicki’s followers replied to the tweet and addressed a moment during the episode where Farrah’s 6-year-old daughter, Sophia, could be seen slapping her on camera. “She was like [bitch] go do some porn & leave gramma alone,” Nicki joked in response.

The reality TV personality quickly caught wind of the Grammy Award-winning musician’s comments and replied, “Cause your a parent right? Your videos look like porn Horrible good luck being negative #Godbless busy making TV.”

The reply turned into a nasty Twitter exchange, with Nicki tweeting to her more than 20 million followers that Farrah should respect her mother.

“Your mother didn’t open her legs and have that child. Be happy she’s helping! Stop talking to her like that on tv u lil c–t,” the “Moment 4 Life” songstress clapped back. “Instead of dragging your mother, learn the difference between ‘you’re’ & ‘your’ ding bat,” she continued, directly referencing Farrah’s phrasing in a prior message.

The exchange ended with Farrah declaring, “To be clear my mom doesn’t help me I help her. I love & care for my mom. Stop disgusting talk @NICKIMINAJ.”