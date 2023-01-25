The end of an era? Rumors are swirling that Teen Mom OG alum Amber Portwood was fired after an alleged feud with Teen Mom: The Next Chapter costar Ashley Jones, but In Touch can confirm that’s not the case.

“She has not been fired,” a source tells In Touch about Amber’s status with the network, adding that they are “still working out if she will continue with the show.”

The insider claims that Amber, 32, and MTV “are not seeing eye to eye on some things.”

“There are things she loves [about filming] and things that are really challenging about being on the show,” the source continues.

While Amber and the network work out their differences, the Indiana native’s costars have begun filming the upcoming season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, according to The Ashley, who was first to report the news.

Amber’s absence from the long-running reality series comes after a heated conversation between her and Ashley, 25, was leaked on social media by the California native.

After filming of the Family Reunion reunion special wrapped in Los Angeles in October 2022, all of the moms minus Ashley boarded two vans to leave the set. According to The Ashley, Ashley [Jones] “realized who was in the vans” as they passed her and “she began doing her signature twerking moves.”

Amber was reportedly furious and called Ashley, who claimed to have been recording a TikTok video.

In the phone conversation, a clearly heated Amber threatened to have Ashley kicked off the show. “You’re gone. Your money’s out bitch, you’re gone. Next f–king season, watch,” she screamed. “You f–ked with the wrong bitch.”

Amber and Ashley’s drama occurred on the heels of the nursing student’s drama with fellow costars Briana DeJesus and Kiaya Elliott while filming Teen Mom: Family Reunion in Oregon the month prior.

Briana, 28, and Kiaya, 22, had issues with Ashley before arriving in Oregon with their mothers stemming from social media.

“I honestly don’t know if Ashley’s coming, but since last season, there’s been a lot of weird internet drama,” Briana told producers ahead of Ashley’s arrival. “We all made a pact that we wasn’t gonna talk s–t about each other on the internet. If there was anything that we wanted to discuss, we would go to each other privately. Everybody else on the franchise has done that, except for Ashley [sic].”

For her part, Kiaya claimed that Ashley “got on Instagram and made this long ass post about [her].”

“I don’t feel like I can mingle knowing that I feel some type of way because I feel like that would be fake of me,” she added.

Things quickly escalated when Bri’s mom, Roxanne DeJesus, confronted Ashley’s mother, Pastor Tea, during a group dinner. After things turned physical with the Florida native threatening to kick Ashley in the throat and Ashley spitting in Briana’s face, producers and security had to separate the group. Ashley and Bri, along with their mothers, were asked to leave the resort and told to stay in a different hotel for the night.