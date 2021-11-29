Putting in the work! Mackenzie Edwards showed off her figure after discussing her plans to focus on fitness since her exit from Teen Mom with husband Ryan Edwards.

“Happy Monday Warriors and future warriors! 🔥 Everyone meet our newest HOTWORX Chattanooga Member Mackenzie @mackedwards95 she joined the burn off movement and you should too 🔥🧡 We are so excited and can’t wait to workout with all of you after the new year #jointhemovement #hotworx #members #warriors #423,” reads the caption of the photo Mackenzie, 24, reposted to her Instagram Stories from the fitness studio’s Instagram account on Monday, November 28.

The TV personality showed off her toned arms in a tank top as she posed with merchandise in the snap.

Mackenzie also reposted a quote from author Stephen P. Smith, which reads, “Isometric exercise, combined with infrared, which places emphasis on proper breathing and the connection of physical performance and mental awareness, may product similar brain-enchaining results.”

The rare glimpse at the MTV star’s weight loss transformation comes after Edwards announced the new venture after departing from Teen Mom.

“I think it’s time to address the elephant in the room, and no, we are not doing Teen Mom at this point in time,” she said via her Instagram Story in April. “We’ve been having this conversation for a long time, but it’s hard to pull the trigger on something like that. We got the phone call saying we’re not going to be doing Teen Mom anymore, and we both felt at peace.”

At the time, Mackenzie noted that while some may be worried after hearing the news “because that was our main source of income,” she shared her plans for the future.

“I have been putting together a fitness plan since I started my fitness journey close to a year ago,” the Tennessee native, who shares Jagger, 3, and Stella, 23 months, with her husband, 33, explained. “I had decided that I was going to curate a plan with trainers, and I got a team together and we are finally making that dream a reality, and I’m so excited.”

Mackenzie, who married Ryan in 2017, confirmed that the couple would not be returning to the MTV series one month prior due to his ex Maci Bookout. The estranged couple share son Bentley, 13, together.

“Nothing happened, literally, nothing. We just got a call yesterday from [producers] Morgan [J. Freeman] and Larry [Musnik] at MTV,” Mackenzie told Without a Crystal Ball in March 2021. “Maci’s agent went above their heads and went to Viacom and said that they wanted to focus on all of Maci’s abilities and whatever she does and that we took up the time on the show that she could be using to show all that.”

While Ryan’s parents, Jen and Larry Edwards, were “put on the side” first, it wasn’t long before the twosome decided to leave the series as well.

“They said that when [Maci] didn’t fulfill her obligations or, like, basically didn’t have enough content that they call us back,” Mackenzie continued. “Ryan was just like, ‘Don’t. We’re gonna move on. We’re gonna live our lives. We’re gonna do our jobs and, you know, have a normal life. Like, don’t waste your time or your breath coming back.'”

The reality star, who also has 6-year-old son Hudson from a previous relationship, admitted that she felt a bit “relieved” to be done with the show.

“It’s almost, like, a weight lifted off of my shoulders,” she added. “I deserve to feel good about myself, I deserve to not be riddled with anxiety all the time.”