Setting the record straight. Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry slammed a fan’s claim that her teenage son, Isaac, helps her raise the rest of her kids.

“I commented back, and I said, ‘Isaac doesn’t f—king like kids, he just doesn’t’ … and I said, ‘actually no,’” the MTV personality, 31, said on Tuesday, March 14, during an episode of her “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast. “I swear to you, you guys [heard] it first. You guys can ask Isaac by yourself [sic]. I don’t ask Isaac to help me with the other kids because he doesn’t f—king like kids.”

Kailyn then explained the reasons why her 13-year-old — whom she shares with ex Jo Rivera — isn’t the one whom she would approach for any help with younger children.

“He doesn’t like the drool. He doesn’t want to hold Creed, like, nothing,” the “Coffee Convos” podcast host added. “He won’t even help me with Creed wipe his face or anything because he’s so grossed out by it. He said he doesn’t like kids until they’re after 5 years old, and I do not blame him whatsoever.

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

The mother of four later concluded, “Isaac doesn’t help me raise the kids.”

Apart from her eldest child, Kailyn shares son Lincoln, 9, with ex Javi Marroquin, and sons Lux, 5, and Creed, 2, with ex Chris Lopez.

Kailyn’s recent clapback comes amid the recent fan speculation that she was pregnant with baby No. 5 and had secretly given birth. However, she has not confirmed the rumor.

The reality TV star did, however, send fans into a serious tizzy on March 4 by sharing a sweet Instagram carousel post, in which she and Creed help up decorative signs for his bedroom, which read, “Biggie, biggie, biggie can’t you see?” and “Creed [and] Romello [and] Romey [and] Mello [and] Bigs [and] Biggie,” which are Creed’s nicknames. The signs indicated a new chapter for her son because she is updating his bedroom to a big boy room with no crib.

“I thought this was a pregnancy announcement,” one fan commented under Kailyn’s Instagram post at the time. “I started this for a good minute thinking it was a baby announcement,” another chimed in, whereas a third user added, “When does the new baby get one lol [sic].”

Not only has Kailyn encountered pregnancy rumors, but she also became the subject of breakup speculation after a report from The Sun speculated that she and boyfriend Elijah Scott had split. However, the Teen Mom alum’s rep shut down the rumors by telling In Touch on March 7, “This is false. Kail and Elijah are very much still together.”