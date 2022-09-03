Growing family! Teen Mom 2 star Ashley Jones confirmed that she is pregnant and expecting baby No. 2 with husband Bariki “Bar” Smith after fellow Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Briana DeJesus publicly claimed she was.

“Let’s be clear, I walked past both Roxy and Briana in the hotel or three days before we were moved to the Z resort for filming, and they didn’t say a word,” Ashley, 25, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Friday, September 2, referring to the alleged altercation between her, Briana, 28, and their mothers. “And as for me being pregnant, yes, I am, she added, confirming the news.

Earlier that day, Briana took to her Instagram Stories to open up about the drama between them. “I was going to keep this under wraps because that is a part of the [non-disclosure agreement] we all signed and also because I am going to press charges,” Briana wrote. “I tried to spare you extra grief knowing that you’re pregnant now, but I am going to stand by what is right,” she added.

The MTV stars’ social media digs came just hours after reports surfaced that the costars were involved in a major altercation during filming for Teen Mom: Family Reunion season 2. Briana and her mother, Roxanne DeJesus, as well as Ashley and her mom, Tea Chapple, were all asked to leave after an argument turned physical, according to The Ashley Reality Roundup.

Bri’s Instagram Story seemingly confirmed the reports as she wrote that her mom “simply addressed an issue.”

“Instead of ‘Pastor’ Tea taking FULL accountability, she couldn’t handle being in the hot sea and projected and tried to step to my mother,” the mother of two added. “Everything else doesn’t even matter at this point. Your true actions shined bright that night and now every castmate that was there (who also witnessed what happened) will vouch for me. Stop lying. #LetTheClipPlay.”

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans, who is set to make an appearance on the upcoming season of Teen Mom: Family Reunion, chimed in and added fuel to the fire via her Instagram Story.

“Spitting on someone is assault and then self defense is legal in lots of states after that happens. Just sayin’,” she shared on September 2. “Not to mention, throwing fists while pregnant? Maybe you need to worry about your own family and kids,” she added.

While it’s unclear if Jenelle was present during the alleged altercation, she made it clear that her comments were directed at the former Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant star.

“Let me be clear … I am responding to Ashley’s comments,” Jenelle added.

For her part, the California native – who shares daughter Holly Isabella with husband Bar – seemingly doubled down on her and her mother’s behavior.

“If you come for my mom and physically try [to] attack her or push up on her, I will always step in,” she wrote via her Instagram Story the same day. “You get what you get, cause to me, you’ve started a war.”