An Ohio teen Kaitlyn Coones has been accused of murdering her adult boyfriend Jonathan Jones’ mother, Nicole Jones, after she gave him an ultimatum to kill the victim. What do we know about the case, what charges is Coones facing and has she confessed to the crime?

Did Kaitlyn Coones Kill Nicole Jones?

Coones – who is 17 – went missing on April 11, 2023, from the foster home she was living at. She went to live with Jonathan, who was previously convicted in March 2023 due to their relationship when she was allegedly 15, according to multiple reports.

After Coones began living with Jonathan, who is currently 33, she allegedly told him to kill his mother because she thought the woman disapproved of her. Coones also argued that Nicole interfered in their relationship, per News 19.

“Kaitlyn had told Jonathan that they needed to do something about his mother because she was preventing them from being together and she gave him five hours to do something about her, and at one point in the interview, she even mentioned killing her,” Sylvania Township Police Department Detective Jake Albright said, according to News 19.

Prosecutors claim that Jonathan allegedly tried and failed to kill his mother, which led Coones to murder Nicole herself.

The teen “went outside and retrieved a rock,” Lucas County Prosecutor Andy Lastra claimed. “When Nicole Jones was standing in front of the refrigerator in the kitchen, unaware of Kaitlyn’s presence, she bludgeoned Nicole Jones a number of times and strangled her.”

It’s believed Jonathan was in the living room when Coones killed his mother, while prosecutors alleged he helped Coones dispose of the body by throwing the corpse into a dumpster at an apartment complex. The body was then taken to a landfill, according to ABC 13.

Did Kaitlyn Coones Confess to Killing Nicole Jones?

The couple fled to Mexico, where Coones allegedly confessed to killing Nicole. “While she’s on the road, she calls a case worker to inform that she has done something terrible,” Patty Wardrop, an assistant prosecuting attorney, told ABC 13.

Jonathan was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service Missing Child Unit on May 8 and was found after he failed to remove a GPS tracking device he was wearing after his conviction in March. Coones was with him at the time of his arrest, and they were taken into custody.

Sylvania Township Police

What Charges Are Kaitlyn Coones Facing?

On November 17, 2023, a judge ruled that Coones will be tried as an adult in the murder of Nicole. She is facing charges of aggravated murder, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.

Meanwhile, Jonathan is facing charges in connection with his mother’s murder.