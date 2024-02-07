Taylor Swift and her attorneys have threatened legal action on a college student who publicly tracks her private jet on social media. Jack Sweeney, who runs the account and attends college at the University of Central Florida, shares the amount of CO2 that private jets create.

In December 2023, Swift’s lawyer, Katie Wright Morrone, sent a cease-and-desist letter to Sweeney, 21, and Sweeney’s family shared the document with The Washington Post. The letter stated that they would “have no choice but to pursue any and all legal remedies” if he didn’t stop his “stalking and harassing behavior.”

Morrone also stated in the letter that Sweeney’s social media posting was causing “direct and irreparable harm, as well as emotional and physical distress,” and heightened Swift’s “constant state of fear for her personal safety.”

“While this may be a game to you, or an avenue that you hope will earn you wealth or fame, it is a life-or-death matter for our Client,” Morrone continued. The lawyer added that there is “no legitimate interest in or public need for this information, other than to stalk, harass, and exert dominion and control.”

According to Morrone, Swift, 34, has been the target of several stalkers, including a man who was arrested outside of her Manhattan townhome in January. When asked if the stalkers had used Sweeney’s information to locate Swift, her rep Tree Paine replied, “We cannot comment on any ongoing police investigation but can confirm the timing of stalkers suggests a connection. His posts tell you exactly when and where she would be.”

Sweeney released his own statement to The Daily Mail, which pointed out that all of the information he shares is already freely available to the public.

“I think it’s important to note that nowhere do I intend for harm. I actually think Swift has some good songs. I believe in transparency and public information,” Sweeney’s letter read.

Sweeney also stated that the letter from the Grammy winner’s legal team came at a time when she was under fire for using her private jet so often.

“Also important to note that this letter came days after headlines about her jet use caused bad headlines for her about carbon emissions,” Sweeney continued, before ending with, “I think the people are interested and that [Swift] should have a decent expectation that your jet will be tracked whether or not I do it as after all it is public information.”

Swift isn’t the first person to call Sweeney out about his social media posts. In 2022, the college student went head to head with X owner Elon Musk after Musk, 52, accused Sweeney of sharing his “assassination coordinates,” and banned Sweeney from the app.