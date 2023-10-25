Tara Reid isn’t tolerating rumors that she has an eating disorder.

“I have no anorexia and never have,” Tara, 47, told the Los Angeles Inquisitor during a sit-down interview, which was teased by Page Six on Wednesday, October 25. “And I definitely don’t have any bulimia. I’m terrified of throwing up, so that’s not gonna happen. And I love food too much.”

She continued, “So anyone that says I’m anorexic or bulimic, they’re wrong. So stop it. Leave me alone. Pick on me again on something else, but not on those two things. It’s not right.”

Tara’s thin frame has been a popular conversation topic ever since she rose to fame in the early 2000s. However, the speculation escalated when fans expressed their concerns about her appearance when she began starring on season 2 of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. After making her debut during the September 25 premiere, Tara pulled out of the show during the second episode.

The American Pie actress explained that she agreed to star on the show, which has celebrities participate in the “really intense” quasi-military training competition, in order to “get over certain issues that [she has] deep inside.”

“I thought if I could do this, try this, maybe I can get over some of the things that I have, like, the darkness inside of me,” Tara said. “And a lot of it’s about bullying.”

She added that she hoped her time on the show would make her “stronger” as she continues to deal with public scrutiny. “I’m so glad I did it because it really did help me. It made me learn my strength, my mental strength, my inner strength — not necessarily my physical strength,” Tara said.

“But I learned a lot about myself, and I came back feeling like a better person,” she stated.

Tara’s recent interview is not the first time she’s clapped back at critics that comment on her weight. In October 2021, the Sharknado actress addressed people who made nasty comments about her body after she posed for a series of bikini photos.

“I’ve always been thin,” she told Page Six the following month. “So, these stories are kind of crazy because it’s like, there’s nothing that has changed for forever.”

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

While fans wondered if Tara was maintaining her weight in a healthy way, the New Jersey native insisted she’s happy with her figure. “This is who I am, this is what I am, this is what I’m [aspiring] to be,” she added. “I’ve gone through it for so many years that, you know, sometimes I feel bad for them because if they’re that miserable writing things at home, what are they doing?”

Four months before the bikini photos faced backlash, Tara told E! News in June 2021 that she was “comfortable with [her] body now.”

“When that was all happening, you do start listening and questioning yourself, going, ‘Oh, maybe this is wrong or that.’ But you have to look in the mirror and go, ‘I’m OK with myself. I don’t care,’” she said. “You want to body-shame? Body-shame me. I’m in the place in my life where I am happy in my own skin.”