Energize your New Year’s resolutions with premium hydration from Essentia Water’s new 2 Gallon Box. The brand’s convenient large-format offering of its ionized alkaline water is the ideal hydration solution and a sustainable option as it comes in a box made with recyclable cardboard. Find more information and where to purchase the 2 Gallon Box at essentiawater.com; $16.99 MSRP.

