Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler has been accused of sexual assault, sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress of a minor, stemming from his alleged three-year relationship with Julia Holcomb in the 1970s. Keep reading for details.

What Are the Allegations Against Steven Tyler?

Holcomb is suing Tyler for sexual assault, sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress of a minor, Rolling Stone reported. Holcomb did not name Tyler in the lawsuit, instead identifying him as Defendant Doe, but her lawsuit directly quotes Tyler’s memoir, Does the Noise in My Head Bother You?, which in part describes their relationship. In addition, Holcomb has spoken publicly about her experiences with the singer.

In the lawsuit, Holcomb claimed they met in 1973 at an Aerosmith concert in her hometown of Portland when she was 16 years old. Tyler, who was 25 at the time, allegedly took her back to his hotel room after the show and they engaged in sexual relations.

Their relationship continued, and in 1974, Holcomb claimed that her mother allowed Tyler to become her legal guardian so he could take her across state lines and she could join him on tour. Holcomb said he allegedly promised to keep her enrolled in school and take care of her medical needs, but he “did not meaningfully follow through on these promises and instead continued to travel with, assault and provide alcohol and drugs to” the teen.

In 1975, Holcomb allegedly became pregnant with Tyler’s son when she was 17 years old. The “Dream On” singer allegedly insisted that she terminate the baby after a near-fatal apartment fire. In the lawsuit, Holcomb claimed Tyler threatened to stop supporting her if she did not go through with the abortion.

Who Is Julia Holcomb?

Holcomb, who became a devout Catholic after her alleged relationship with Tyler, is now an anti-abortion activist.

After Tyler published his book in 2011, Holcomb wrote an essay for an anti-abortion website about Tyler “pressing” her to have an abortion. At the time, the teen was recovering from smoke inhalation in a hospital after a fire broke out in their Boston apartment while Tyler was not there. She also admitted to the doctor that she had been using cocaine during her pregnancy.

“He spent over an hour pressing me to go ahead and have the abortion,” Holcomb wrote in the essay. “He said that I was too young to have a baby and it would have brain damage because I had been in the fire and taken drugs.”

Holcomb doubled down on her claims during a 2020 appearance on Fox News.

“I met Steven Tyler when I was just 16 years old, and he became my legal guardian,” she told Tucker Carlson. “He made the decision that he wanted me to have an abortion … and it didn’t really matter how I begged to keep my baby, that decision really wasn’t going to be in my hands.”

What Did Steven Tyler Say in His Book?

Tyler said he “almost took a teen bride” in his memoir, writing, “Her parents fell in love with me, signed a paper over for me to have custody, so I wouldn’t get arrested if I took her out of state.”

“With my bad self being twenty-six and she barely old enough to drive and sexy as hell, I just fell madly in love with her,” he wrote about the girl, who he called Diana. “She was a cute skinny little tomboy dressed up as Little Bo Peep. She was my heart’s desire, my partner in crimes of passion.”

He also mentioned the apartment fire in his memoir but not the abortion.

In Touch reached out to Steven Tyler but did not hear back by the time of publication.