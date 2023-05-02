Popular conservative commentator Steven Crowder announced his divorce from his estranged wife, Hilary Crowder (née Korzon), in April 2023. Keep scrolling to learn about the former couple, meet their kids and more.

Who Is Steven Crowder’s Estranged Wife, Hilary Crowder?

Hilary works as an interior decorator and was previously employed as a sales manager. Before joining the workforce, she studied political science at Calvin College in Michigan and graduated in 2010.

Both Steven and Hilary have been open about being devout Christians and they even shared their plans to remain celibate until marriage.

The former couple announced their engagement in March 2012 and tied the knot five months later in August 2012.

“Our wedding was perfect,” Steven told Fox News following their nuptials. “Our wedding night was nothing short of amazing.”

When Did Steven Crowder and Hilary Crowder Split?

The ​Fox News alum revealed that he and Hilary split during the April 25, 2023, episode of his “Louder with Crowder” podcast. While the exact date of their separation hasn’t been revealed, Steven said that Hilary filed for divorce sometime in 2021.

“I have been living with a proverbial boot on my neck for going on years now. Since 2021, I’ve been living through what has increasingly been a horrendous divorce … and no, this was not my choice,” he told his listeners. “My then-wife decided that she didn’t want to be married anymore and in the state of Texas, that is completely permitted.”

The YouTuber then asked his fans to keep their children out of the split.

Courtesy of Steven Crowder/Instagram

“My children are blameless, completely without fault,” Steven continued. “So, we decided to resolve these issues privately as it’s in their best interest both emotionally and physically to do so.”

Do Steven Crowder and Hilary Crowder Share Kids?

Steven and Hilary share two children together, twins Magnus and Charlotte. She gave birth to their children in August 2021.