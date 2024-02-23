Stars Who Have Played Criminals: Channing Tatum, More

Channing Tatum as Jeffrey Manchester

You can’t make this stuff up! The gentlemanly serial robber the Magic Mike star, 43, will play in Roofman broke into 60 McDonald’s fast-food restaurants, advising his victims to put on their coats before locking them in the walk-in freezer.

He later escaped prison, hiding out in a Toys R Us, where he survived on baby food and exercised by riding the store’s bikes at night.