Stars Come Out for Hawai’i Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund

The Bungalow Santa Monica at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel and Bungalows held a very special edition of their summer Night Market series with a Support Maui fundraiser, with proceeds going towards two significant Maui causes – the Hawai’i Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund and the Maui Humane Society.

Fast X actor and Hawaii native, Jason Momoa, stopped by The Bungalow Santa Monica, sporting his very own Meili Vodka, as a kick off to The Bungalow’s speciality cocktail for the month of September, Shooting the Pier, (featuring Meili Vodka) where all proceeds go to Maui Strong. Flamin’ Hot actress Eva Longoria, also came by The Bungalow Santa Monica as she hung out at her own Casa Del Sol Tequila booth, mixing cocktails as guests lined up for a chance to have their drink made by Longoria. Momoa stopped by the Casa Del Sol booth and the two laughed, chatted and shared their alcohol brands. As they took photos, Eva mentioned to Jason, “you hold mine (Casa Del Sol) and I’ll hold yours (Meili Vodka)” as the two excitedly took photos together.

Later into the evening, Grammy Award Winner, Anderson Paak jumped on stage for a special vinyl dj set as DJ Pee .Wee and spun R&B and hip hop classics to party goers and foodies alike. DJ Pee .Wee sipped on his very own SelvaRey Rum, before getting on mic to perform some of his own hits like Leave The Door Open and Smokin’ Out The Window, as American Jazz Trumpeter Maurice Brown joined on stage, hyping up party goers with his talent and skill. The crowd went wild as a dance circle formed and Pee .Wee encouraged the crowd to show off their skills. At the end of his set, DJ Pee .Wee got on the drum set for drum solo, ending the special night.

Guests were able to enjoy LA staples throughout the night such as SelvaRey Rum, Casa Del Sol Tequila, Rancho West Beer, Tacos 1986, Chimmelier and The Bungalow’s Streaming Burger, as well as try out the Goddess of Pop and Music Icon, Cher’s very own Cherlato Truck.

The Bungalow Santa Monica was able to raise over $25K towards the Maui Strong Fund and the Maui Humane Society.