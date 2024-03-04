In Touch Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The recipe for a perfect manicure includes a few factors. While polish types, like gel and SNS, vary from beauty buff to beauty buff, there are some non-negotiables that most of us require during our trips to the nail salon. Adequality-shaped nails and a streak-free finish top the list of importance, but healthy cuticles follow up immediately afterward.

If you’re unfamiliar, cuticles are the dead skin that you see at the base of your nailbeds. Over time, your cuticles can grow out or become inflamed from nutritional deficiencies. Painting over thick cuticles can lead to a clumpy manicure, and that’s an ultimate faux pas — especially for those of us who pay upwards of $100 each time we schedule a nail appointment.

Get the Blue Cross Cuticle Remover for just $7 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 4, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thankfully, you can buff away pesky cuticles at home with the help of this cuticle-dissolving product and a handy cuticle pusher. Best of all? You can snag this shopper-approved remover for less than what you pay for an oat milk latte! That’s right, this cuticle-dissolving remover costs just $7 on Amazon!

The Blue Cross Cuticle Remover dissolves dead skin and cuticles without damaging your nails. In just seconds, this nourishing remover removes hangnails and cuticles all the while hydrating, strengthening and repairing nails in the process. In case you’re wondering how this product works, it’s jam-packed with helpful ingredients like lanolin to support nail growth and strengthen, while a salon-quality formula dissolves thick skin in seconds.

For best use, apply a drop of Blue Cross liquid around the base of your nails and cuticles, then gently push back with a cuticle pusher. Next up, wash nails with warm water, pat dry and you’re all set to polish your nails.

Satisfied Amazon shoppers have shared detailed reviews, documenting what they like about the product and how they have improved upon its packaging. “This stuff is wonderful for softening and making quick work of pushing back, cutting or just cleaning up the cuticle area,” one five-star reviewer noted. The shopper claimed that while it was difficult to control how much comes of out the packaging and where it ends up, they transferred it to an eyedropper bottle, and “it’s so so easy to use now.” According to the shopper, this remover is worth every penny. “I only need a few drops per finger,” they said before adding, “I can tell it will last me a long time.”

Whether you’re a DIY manicure enthusiast or you’re looking for a way to keep your nails healthy in between salon visits, you can’t go wrong with a cuticle remover. Snag this product and dissolve dead skin like hangnails and cuticles in seconds!

