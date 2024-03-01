In Touch Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Dresses are such a versatile fashion essential. They make a statement on their own due to their cute silhouette and chic accents. Plus, you can repurpose them throughout the seasons. Think about it: A slip dress you snagged on sale during the summer can be worn during the winter. All you have to do is add a pair of tights and toss a sweater on top — and voilà. You have a completely different look on your hands!

If you’re searching for a dress to rock as you gear up for warm weather, Amazon has a stunning find you won’t hesitate to swoon over. PrettyGarden has a striped midi dress on sale right now for just $34, and we can confidently say you don’t want to miss this deal!

Get the Prettygarden Midi Sleeveless Dress for just $34 (originally $42) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 1, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Prettygarden Midi Sleeveless Dress is an absolute winner. It has a scoop neckline and a sassy side slit, but that’s not all. The trendy frock is made from a thick knit fabric and features dotted cut-outs after each row of stripes. If you’re not into showing little pops of skin, shoppers recommend pairing it with a slip or a shapewear bodysuit so that you’re not exposed.

In terms of variety, it comes in 14 different shades. The apricot shade is one of our favorites because we live for a minimalist moment. However, there are lively colors like light green and striped light blue, for fashionistas with a knack for vibrant hues.

Savvy Amazon shoppers left detailed comments sharing their thoughts on the dress and tips for sizing and styling. “This is very cute and comfy and pretty flattering,” one reviewer began. [It] looks more expensive than it is and I’m picky. I’m curvy so [I] wasn’t sure how I would like it but the fabric is thick enough to be flattering without being too thick. I’m between a medium and a large and ordered a medium and could have probably gotten away with a small, so size down.”

Another shopper shared their weight and height and explained how well it fit. “I’m 5’10 and 184 lb this dress is awesome,” they wrote. “It’s absolutely stunning on. [It’s] so comfortable. [I’ll be] buying two other colors.”

Snag this chic find while you can! Don’t be surprised if your besties end up buying it too.

