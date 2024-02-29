In Touch Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Lightweight jackets are a springtime staple. From trendy bomber jackets to sophisticated trenches, there are so many fun options to choose from. You can snag outerwear for the days when you want to show up and show out for an upcoming occasion, but a camouflage jacket may be a good place to start if you want to add an edgy flair to an outfit this spring.

The unique print makes it ideal for pairing with neutral shades. Best of all? You can team it up with any kind of outfit and look oh-so-chic while you’re wearing it. Here’s the good news: Iconic denim brand Lucky Brand has a camo jacket on sale right now for 59% off and it’s a literal steal!

Get the Lucky Brand Camo Jacket for just $49 (originally $119) at Amazon!

The Lucky Brand Camo Jacket is $49 at Amazon, and it comes equipped with all of the bells and whistles. The all-over contrast camo print is an absolute winner! It features a button-up closure and two pockets with button closures. The ruched detailing in the back is one of our favorite features, as it helps add extra shape to the otherwise straight silhouette.

There’s no denying that this jacket is a versatile essential. No matter your style preference, you can effortlessly incorporate this stunning find into your wardrobe. You can incorporate a trendy touch to your work uniform or add a street-style-approved swag to a pair of oversized jeans and trainers when you’re hanging out on the weekends. You can even wear it with a leather miniskirt and heels for the ultimate contrast!

Shoppers can’t say enough good things about this jacket. “It’s a perfect weight – not too thin or too heavy,” one reviewer shared. “I’ve been looking for a camo jacket for a year and can’t believe I found a Lucky Brand jacket for such an amazing price. [I] highly recommend [it].” Another buyer dubbed it the ‘perfect’ jacket. “The material is soft and of a nice weight for spring or cool summer nights.”

If you want to add an edgy aesthetic to any ensemble, a camo jacket is a great place to start. This Lucky Brand stunner is on sale for 59% off!

