In Touch Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

After a winter of bundling up in heavy fabrics, there’s something special about springtime style. Eye-catching pastel shades and lightweight fabrics that move with the sweet springtime breeze come in handy. That’s why you should stock up on chic pieces you can dress up or down once we say bid farewell to Old Man Winter for good (or until next year, at least). With that in mind, we found a stylish tiered midi dress on Amazon you’ll want to wear the entire spring on it’s on sale for just $20.

The Zesica Tiered Midi Dress needs to be the next thing you add to your shopping cart! Made from 100% rayon, this flowy dress is equal parts comfy and chic. It features a crew neckline, long sleeves with smocked cuffs, a ruched bodice design and an elastic waist for a flattering fit. It falls into a floaty tiered midi skirt and features a chic keyhole closure at the back to secure the garment!

Get the Zesica Tiered Dress for just $20 (originally $59) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 12, 2024, but are subject to change.

Along with the powdery pastel dusty blue shade, this dress comes in 19 other spring-approved hues. From watermelon red to sage and ginger, there’s a rainbow of options for you to enjoy. Plus, the flattering frock is available in women’s sizes small through extra large.

This long-sleeve number does all the heavy lifting, so it requires minimal styling. If you’re wearing it to brunch with your gal pals, team it with a dainty necklace and booties. For a springtime picnic in the park, you can pair it with a denim jacket and slip-on sneakers. You can even wear it to the office with flat slingback shoes — trendy!

ZESICA Tiered Midi Dress Final Sale: $20 $59 Description Feeling inspired by the impending spring weather? Snag this flowy number on sale for 66% off on Amazon!

While we easily have a few weeks until spring, savvy Amazon shoppers have already gotten a head start. In fact, they have left detailed reviews explaining how much they enjoy the flattering fit and color selection. One reviewer noted the flexible fit for in-between sizes. “It has some stretch on the top, which makes sizing flexible. Your bottom can be larger or smaller and it won’t matter because the dress flows there.” Another shopper raved, “This dress is everything I hoped it would be.” They said that the dress is “comfortable” and that they loved the beautiful color and soft material. “The stretch on the top is excellent.”

If you’re looking to get started on your springtime wardrobe, look no further. This flowy dress is a perfect find for the season!

See it: Get the Zesica Tiered Dress for just $20 (originally $59) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 12, 2024, but are subject to change.

Not your style? See more from Zesica here and explore more bestselling fashion items here! Plus, don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!