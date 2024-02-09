In Touch Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

What’s there not to love about cardigans? When you’re in the office and it becomes a little chilly, all you need is an oversized cardigan to warm you up. Along with providing comfort and warmth, cardigans effortlessly upgrade the most casual looks. Rocking a pair of jeans and a T-shirt never looked more chic! With that in mind, we found a refined cardigan that can elevate as many looks as you’d like.

If you’re familiar with shopping on Amazon, then you’re probably aware of Amazon Essentials. It’s one of the e-tailer’s three in-house clothing brands, and it’s known and loved for crafting high-quality — and more importantly cozy — fashion items for the entire family. Whether you prefer the office siren aesthetic or like to keep things sporty, Amazon Essentials has what you need to achieve your style goals. The brand even has a wildly popular cardigan with more than 14,000 perfect five-star ratings on sale right now!

Get the Amazon Essentials Open-Front Cardigan for just $22 (originally $30) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 9, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Amazon Essentials Open-Front Cardigan is a fan-favorite garment. The effortlessly chic staple is made from soft fabric that’s warm enough to protect you when you catch a chill from the office AC. On the other hand, it’s lightweight enough that you won’t work up a sweat while you’re wearing it. The sweater has a refined silhouette, ideal for layering with everything from tanks, to blouses and even lightweight turtlenecks.

It features an open front, making it easy to pull on, and ribbed detailing at the cuffs and hem. It’s considered midi length, so expect it to hit the mid-thigh area, depending on your height. The cardigan is available in 20 diverse shades, including a classic charcoal heather gray shade we love for officewear. You can snag it in shades of red, brown, green, and even camel leopard print in women’s sizes in women’s sizes XS to 6XL.

Amazon Essentials Open-Front Cardigan Final Sale: $22 $30 Description Get ready to upgrade your outfits this spring! This open-front cardigan is chic enough to elevate casual ensembles and it's on sale right now on Amazon!

There are endless possibilities when styling this cardigan. If you’re into the viral office siren trend, team this piece with a short-sleeve white blouse, pencil skirt and slingback heels. You can instantly upgrade a casual light wash denim and a trusty white T-shirt look in favor of a more refined one with the addition of a cardigan. Plus, you can even style it with cozy girl-approved cargo pants or joggers!

Whether you need something to keep you warm at work (without lugging a space heater back and forth) or you’re in the market for a better way to boost casual outfits, cardigans are a reliable place to start. This Amazon Essentials Open-Front Cardigan is a luxurious find — and it’s on sale right now on Amazon. Hurry!

Get the Amazon Essentials Open-Front Cardigan for just $22 (originally $30) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 9, 2024, but are subject to change.

Not your style? See more from Amazon Essentials here and explore more bestselling fashion items here! Plus, don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!