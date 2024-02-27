In Touch Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to beauty and skincare, the most unlikely ingredients usually deliver the most astounding results. The idea of certain products making their way onto your face is more than enough to make you cringe in theory. However, the benefits of some of these ingredients are too hard to pass up.

Take snail slime, for instance. Many of us would freak out if we had to use snail secretion as a moisturizer. However, Korean skincare brand COSRx found a way to incorporate the slimy ingredient into a collection of products that have garnered the support of everyone from supermodel Emily Ratajkowski to Southern Charm star Madison DeCroy. The Bravo star recently revealed during an Amazon Livestream that she has literally everything from COSRx’s snail mucin collection, including the brand’s eye patches.

The COSRX Advanced Snail Hydrogel Eye Patches are just as amazing as the brand’s renowned essence. Game-changing snail mucin is the secret ingredient in both of these products. ICYMI: Snail mucin soothes damaged skin and delivers moisture deep into the skin to refresh dehydrated skin and promote elasticity. These multi-action eye patches hydrate, plump and brighten. Niacinamide is another helpful ingredient that provides additional moisture!

The patches come in unique patch sizes and feature perforated lines in the center to adjust no matter where you place them. For optimal results, use the tong to apply the patch around your under-eye area. Remove after 15-20 minutes and massage in the remaining essence.

If you’re on the fence about whether or not you should try these patches out, check out the rave reviews. One five-star shopper dished about how well they moisturized their skin and the great coverage the patches provided. “This is amazing. The price, the product, and the coverage,” the commenter began. “I love how big the patches are. They cover more than any patch I’ve used. I’ve used at least 10 other brands. This is the winner,” they gushed.

Another reviewer agreed about how hydrating these patches are. “These are great ingredient-wise,” the shopper shared. “This shape is odd, but I actually appreciate the fact that I get more coverage on my cheeks.”

Have you noticed your under eyes looking a little duller or puffy lately? Eye patches are a helpful tool to hydrate and refresh the sensitive region. Snag this Madison LeCray-approved set for just $25 right now!

