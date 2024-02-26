In Touch Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Social media maven Alix Earle is known for her infamous Get Ready with Me videos, where she opens up about her fashion and beauty essentials. It’s not just about cute clothing, dinners with her NFL star boyfriend Braxton Berrios or trending products though. The New Jersey native is also very candid about her experience and longtime battle with acne.

Most recently, she revealed in a TikTok video that she noticed “life-changing” results after using the Murad Cellular Hydration Repair Serum. Earle, also a Murad partner, used the serum for just 10 days and noticed drastic improvements to her skin barrier. “Basically, this stuff is going to reduce redness and repair the skin barrier,” she said. “It’s hydrating but really light. [It] reduces redness and scars,” she enthusiastically proclaimed.

Get the Murad Cellular Hydration Barrier Repair Serum for $65 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 23, 2024, but are subject to change.

The magic behind this serum lies in its hydrating and reparative ingredient list. Nourishing ingredients like hyaluronic acid, hexapeptide-9 and bilberry work to repair the skin barrier, smooth rough textures and reduce irritation. Paying a $65 price tag for a serum may seem pretty steep, however, a little goes a long way — so you’ll be using this for a while without having to scoop up a replacement.

Hexapeptide 9 helps repair the skin barrier at a cellular level, while refined bilberry seed oil provides essential fatty acids to support a healthy barrier. After a four-week study with 47 participants, Murad discovered that the serum visibly smooths texture for improved complexion in just one use. The brand also found that the serum visibly reduces redness in aggravated skin in one week!

Plus, it’s formulated free from parabens, sulfates, gluten, mineral oil, alcohol and formaldehyde, making it an ideal option for product enthusiasts with sensitive skin.

Like Earle, Amazon shoppers are quite impressed with this option. “This is an excellent serum that seems as if it was made for those with my exact skin type,” one reviewer shared. “This serum is perfect for me. It is lightweight but not too thin or watery. It has a light, somewhat earthy scent that isn’t quite what I expected, but it doesn’t linger for too long and it doesn’t bother me. The serum is a translucent white(ish) color that goes on smoothly and sinks into my skin right away.”

If you’ve noticed issues with your skin recently, a skin barrier-supporting serum can be a helpful addition to your overall routine. This Alix Earle-approved product delivered noteworthy results for the influencer in just 10 days!

