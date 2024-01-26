In Touch Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase.

What’s the first thing you envision when you hear the word “mask”? For beauty enthusiasts like us, luxurious sheet masks and tightening rinse-off options are the first products that come to mind. Nourishing hair masks come immediately afterward. They’re the perfect pick for treating your hair to some TLC. Have you noticed dryness after a trip to your colorist? A conditioning mask will hydrate and soften strands. Have you noticed a little breakage? A reparative mask repairs damaged strands and locks in moisture to strengthen effectively.

Sofia Richie is a fan of hair masks. In December, the expectant mother and quiet luxury style icon uploaded a TikTok, sharing products she loves to use and gifts during the holiday season. Along with an elaborate hair blow dryer, Richie noted that she loves the K-18 Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask Treatment. “If you’re like me and color your hair or if you have damaged ends, this product is the holy grail. Honestly, it makes your hair really silky,” she shared.

Get the K-18 Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask Treatment for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 26, 2024, but are subject to change.

In case you missed it, this mask is both a celebrity-loved and shopper-approved treatment. Every few weeks, it finds a way to pick up steam on one platform or another. We’re big fans of it too! The treatment reverses dryness, breakage and overall damage caused by bleach, color treatments and chemical services. You won’t hesitate to pull this out after your next dye job!

In only four minutes, this nourishing mask may restore hair strength and promotes elasticity. It reconnects polypeptide chains to strengthen the length and width of the strands to provide lasting damage repair. For best results, apply one pump to towel-dried hair. Let sit for four minutes to active and style as usual. Use the treatment for four to six weeks consecutively for progressive results!

K18 Mini Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask Treatment $29 Description There's nothing like treating your hair to some TLC every now and then. This Sofia Richie-approved treatment mask helps restore damaged strands in four minutes.

This “transformative” treatment is heralded by shoppers. “The K-18 Leave-in Repair Hair Mask Treatment is a game-changer for anyone dealing with dry or damaged hair,” one reviewer shared. “One of the standout features of this treatment is its leave-in formula, which means there’s no need to rinse it out after application. This makes it incredibly convenient to use, especially for busy individuals looking for a hassle-free way to improve their hair’s conditions.”

The same shopper said they were “amazed” by the results. “My hair felt noticeably softer, smoother, and more manageable, with a significant reduction in frizz and breakage. The treatment didn’t weigh down my hair or leave any residue,” they added.

Treating your hair to TLC has never been more accessible. An easy and breezy application combined with limited drying time makes for a game-changing hair mask that you should add to your cart ASAP!

See it: Get the K-18 Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask Treatment for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 26, 2024, but are subject to change.