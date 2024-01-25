In Touch Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase.

Our skin is so delicate. Everything from the weather, to hormones and product ingredients can irritate the skin and leave behind pesky marks. Thankfully, serums are a helpful tool to combat skincare woes, including the dreaded hyperpigmentation.

“Wild Side” singer Normani is a huge fan of serums. During a 2022 interview with Vogue, she revealed that she applies two iS Clinical serums to treat her skin to some additional TLC. Specifically, she applies the iS Clinical ProHeal Serum Advance+ to combat hyperpigmentation, and the Hydra-Cool Serum for a radiant glow. If you want to combat stubborn scarring, read ahead for the need-to-know info!

Get the iS Clinical ProHeal Serum Advance+ for just $98 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 25, 2024, but are subject to change.

The iS CLinical ProHeal Serum Advance+ serum is enriched with a slew of antioxidants to treat everything from acne to skin conditions like rosacea. It even works to soothe insect bites! Vitamin C is a helpful ingredient which promotes collagen production, brightens complexion and provides wound care. It’s an all-purpose situation that’s worthy of the investment!

In addition, the serum is enriched with zinc sulfate to reduce inflammation. Kojic acid is another key ingredient to prevent blemishes, while vitamins E and A condition and nourish the skin as they neutralize harmful free radicals.

Normani’s trusted serum may come with a costly price tag, but shoppers say it’s certainly worth the investment. “This is a great product that’s high-end,” one reviewer shared. “I have very sensitive skin but this product doesn’t irritate it. I’ve been using it for a while now and I’ve noticed my skin more even, bright and glowy.” Successful results wowed one buyer. “This serum is like a miracle,” they wrote. According to the shopper, the serum actually cleared their blemishes. “Overnight, there was improvement — and in two days, my face was clear.”

Ready to make hyperpigmentation a thing of the past? This Normani-approved serum may be just what your skin needs!

