If anyone knows how to make the ultimate Super Bowl commercial it’s the iconic Snoop Dogg, and this year he’s doing it in Skechers! In the 30-second, Skechers x Snoop Dogg commercial, which will air in the United States and Canada during the fourth quarter of the Big Game on Sunday, February 12, Snoop rides high, chills, clips, coaches, and heads to the Oval Office in Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins® during an action-packed day unique to the West Coast rapper. The idea behind the “All Walks of Life” commercial was conceptualized by the big Dogg himself.

The Skechers x Snoop Dogg commercial, which features Snoop’s megahit “Who am I? (What’s my name?)” follows Snoop through a whirlwind day as he demonstrates how Skechers fits every part of his outlandish life. Along for the ride in cameos are fellow Skechers ambassadors Howie Long, Tony Romo and Snoop’s close friend Martha Stewart.

With few exceptions, Skechers has been a perennial advertiser during the Big Game since first appearing in a spot starring Joe Montana in 2010. One of the brand’s most talked-about spots from 2012 featured Mark Cuban watching a French bulldog named Mr. Quiggly racing in Skechers GOrun footwear. Last year, the brand featured ​Willie Nelson in its 11th campaign centered on the Big Game.