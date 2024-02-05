In Touch Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Beauty fact: Keeping your skin hydrated is a must year-round, but more specifically during the cold weather months. Fewer people realize though that the same is true for your hair. Deep conditioning treatments are typically a go-to option for many of us looking to hydrate and replenish our strands with moisture. Following up with multipurpose leave-in conditioners is another helpful tool.

Jersey Shore star Snooki is known for delivering iconic hairstyles throughout her appearance on the hit MTV series and its subsequent spinoffs. She has a haircare routine that includes helpful products to keep her locks smooth and nourished — and we found her favorite leave-in conditioner on sale at Amazon!

Get the It’s A 10 Haircare Miracle Leave-In Conditioner Spray for just $18 (originally $21)! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of February 5, 2024, but are subject to change.

The reality star has an Amazon storefront packed with the essentials she uses to survive and thrive as a mom of three. In fact, her list has everything from hair brushes, to lip balms and bath oils that she relies on, but the It’s a 10 Haircare Miracle Leave-In Conditioner Spray tops the list.

More than just a leave-in product, this spray helps condition, smooth and maintain keratin straightening treatments. The spray penetrates the root of the hair to help rebuild dry and damaged hair from the inside out, leaving your tresses soft, silky smooth and strong. Best of all? You can use it as a heat protectant to shield hair from damage caused by sunlight and heat tools.

Like Snooki, savvy Amazon shoppers are raving about this “excellent conditioner for silky hair.” According to one reviewer, “This product does a wonderful job in helping to control the frizz in my hair.” The reviewer revealed that their hair stays smooth for several days after applying the spray, combing it through and blowing it.

Another shopper revealed they have been a long-time fan of the spray. “I have used It’s a 10 for years,” the shopper noted. “It is wonderful. It is the only leave-in conditioner that doesn’t flatten my hair. It is not greasy, smells great, hydrates my hair, and I could go on and on,” they added. Sounds like an all-around win!

If you’ve been searching for a leave-in conditioner that’ll strengthen and hydrate your strands, this one just may be an ideal solution!

