In Touch Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Billie Eilish changed the fragrance scene when she debuted her Eilish Eau de Parfum in 2021. Whenever she talks about scents, we listen — because everyone from celebrities to online shoppers and influencers lives for her perfume. At the height of her beauty industry takeover, the singer revealed that she was a favorite of another sensational fragrance.

In July 2022, Eilish opened up about her skincare and makeup routine during an appearance on Vogue‘s Beauty Secrets. After moisturizing her face and nail beds, Eilish revealed that she slathers on a Laura Mercier Ambre Vanille Souffle Body Creme before calling it a night. “I feel like everybody that knows me, when they smell this, it just smells like me,” she revealed. Of course, she ended her routine with a spritz of her self-titled fragrance. If you want to smell like the Academy Award winner, read ahead for the beauty scoop!

Get the Laura Mercier Ambre Vanille Souffle Body Creme for $88! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of February 2, 2024, but are subject to change.

While Laura Mercier is known for its iconic setting powder, the brand’s body cream went viral upon its release, drawing the support of online shoppers and celebs alike. The lightly whipped cream features fresh notes of vanilla, tangerine and brown sugar. Along with a dreamy scent, this product deeply hydrates skin — which is more important than ever in winter.

If you don’t necessarily love sweet vanilla scents, you can still enjoy this body butter. It also comes in a delectable almond coconut scent. For best use, apply over cleansed, exfoliated skin.

Laura Mercier Ambre Vanille Souffle Body Creme $88 Description Rocking a signature fragrance doesn't stop with perfumes. Body cremes are a helpful way to leave an air of freshness everywhere you go. Shop this Billie Eilish-approved find on Amazon!

Much to the delight of shoppers, this cream penetrates the skin without leaving behind a greasy film or oily texture. One shopper raved that the cream is “not sticky.” According to the reviewer, it “hydrates” with a “non-oily feel.

Another buyer raved that they felt a “luxurious experience” whenever they used the cream. The reviewer noted that the cream is “very fragrant” and “does a great job of keeping the skin hydrated.”

Hydrate like Eilish courtesy of this shopper-approved pick!

See it: Get the Laura Mercier Ambre Vanille Souffle Body Creme for $88! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of February 2, 2024, but are subject to change.

Not quite what you’re looking for? Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!