There’s no denying the impact of Kim Kardashian‘s Skims brand. The luxe clothing and intimates label delivers fashion essentials from heavyweight shapewear, to buttery-soft seamless undies and viral dresses. While the brand is renowned for its shopper-approved finds, Skims has also gotten feedback due to its seemingly high price point.

Case in point, the brand’s Soft Lounge Long Sleeve Dress. The everyday frock hugs your body and delivers relaxed comfort, but it costs $88. Paying almost $100 for one dress may not be a part of every shopper’s budget. If you’re on the hunt for an equally impressive dress with compressing and cozy fabric, you’re in luck! We stumbled across what Amazon reviewers are calling a “great Skims [lookalike]” and it’s on sale right now for 45% off. Read on for the 411!

Get the Pumiey Soft Lounge Dress for just $32 (originally $57) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 26, 2024, but are subject to change.

This stylish dress lives up to its name. It’s ideal for lounging around the house instead of rolling around in your pajamas. The fun doesn’t stop there — if you’d like to dress up, you can absolutely team it with open-toe heels and a leather bomber jacket.

It boasts a square-neck design, another similarity to the Skims option. It’s made from a soft and stretchy blend of comfy rayon and spandex material. Meanwhile, the long-sleeve, full-length silhouette makes this body-hugging dress look more polished than your old T-shirts and hole-ridden nightgowns.

If you are looking for another reason to love this dress, just wait until you check out the color selection. It’s available in nine brilliant shades, ranging from hazelnut, periwinkle to a gray shade called stone. Shoppers can snag this dreamy lookalike in women’s sizes XS through XXL. Customers advise considering your style preference when picking out the right size. For a more oversized aesthetic, shoppers recommend going up one or two sizes. For a snug fit, they suggest going with your normal size.

Speaking of customers, they’ve been extremely helpful, documenting their thoughts on the dress. One reviewer called it a “great skims dupe.” According to the shopper, “It’s very stretchy and form-fitting while still being comfortable for my curvy shape.”

Another shopper had similar thoughts. “This is a great dress,” they began. “Easy to wear, stretchy and looks flattering on all body types.” The shopper added that the dress is “not see-through or sheer at all, very opaque.”

If you’re on the hunt for a fashionable Skims look for less, shop this customer-approved dress while it’s sale on for just $31!

