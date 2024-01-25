In Touch Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase.

The weather may be gloomy, but there are brighter days ahead. We promise! Whether you plan to jet set to a tropical destination to beat the temps or you’re gearing up for a fun spring break trip, it’s never too early to start building a warm-weather wardrobe. From lightweight linens, to chic swimwear and matching cover-ups, there are so many fun items to stock up on in anticipation of sunny skies and tropical beaches.

As you likely know already, Dokotoo is a one-stop shop for cute, classy and dressy looks on Amazon. The brand is known for bestselling hoodies, dresses and tank tops. It doesn’t stop there — Dokotoo is offering 38% off of its bestselling swimsuit cover-up, and it’s made for your next trip to the beach.

The shopper-approved dress features a button-down design. You can decide how many buttons you prefer to leave open or closed. This is incredibly helpful, especially if you’re on a family-friendly vacay with the whole crew. The chic cover-up comes with sassy side splits too, and is made from a soft and lightweight material to keep you comfortable while you bask in the sunshine.

Get the Dokotoo Cover-Up for just $34 (originally $54) at Amazon!

No matter which swimwear style you prefer, this stylish cover-up is ideal for so many occasions. You can use it to cover up a bikini set when you want to lay out on a daybed. But it’s also the perfect garment if you want to rock denim shorts and a bikini top at a pool party. You can even close all of the buttons to conceal your body when you’re wearing a monokini!

This bestselling cover-up is on sale for a major discount — but hurry while your size is still in stock!

Shoppers have spoken! This cover-up will be completely necessary come spring and summer. No surprise here: Reviewers have celebrated the versatility and quality of the frock. “It’s absolutely perfect. It’s a soft thin material but great quality,” one customer said. The same reviewer explained how it fit well over their third trimester baby bump, and they even plan to wear it postpartum. “Length is great, buttons are easy to use and it looks great fully buttoned, partially buttoned or unbuttoned.” Obsessed!

“This is so beautiful and nice,” another shopper raved. ‘I’ve used it for the breach and [it] is so fresh and trendy. It matches many of my beach outfits and is so well made.”

Prepping your wardrobe for sunny weather ahead? Make sure this cover-up tops your list of warm-weather essentials, and prepare to stun in all of your Instagram snaps!

Get the Dokotoo Cover-Up for just $34 (originally $54) at Amazon!

