Sister Wives star Meri Brown clapped back at psychologist David Colarossi after he criticized Robyn Brown for turning to Kody Brown‘s first wife to discuss the tension within the Brown family.

After explaining she found a video posted by an unnamed psychologist on social media, Meri, 52, explained that he argued “that since I have somebody’s back, I’m also not really allowed to say that I disagree with something that they have said or done.”

“Respectfully, I disagree,” she said in a video shared via Instagram on Monday, August 28. “I think it is completely valid and completely within my right, and within your right, to support somebody, have somebody’s back and not agree with everything that they do or say.”

After reiterating that she can still support someone that she doesn’t share the same values with, Meri said that life is about being able to “learn and grow and have our own opinions and perspectives and allow others to do the same.”

“Even though the psychologist is educated in psychology, a heck of a lot more than I am, I’m going to disagree with him respectfully and continue having the back of people even though I don’t [one] hundred percent agree with what they say or what they do,” the TLC personality concluded. “And that we have different perspectives because that’s OK.”

While she didn’t directly name David in the video, she was likely referring to the psychologist after he made comments about Meri and Robyn’s conversation in a YouTube video on Friday, August 25. In the clip, he broke down the first episode of season 18 of Sister Wives and explained that Meri approached Robyn, 44, to discuss Kody’s lack of interest in their relationship. After Robyn comforted Meri by bringing out Kody’s jacket for her to wear, the mother of five admitted she didn’t understand why the family seemed so unhappy.

“You’re standing there talking to a woman who has been abandoned by her husband,” David said about Robyn, noting that Kody, 54, put more effort into his relationship with his fourth wife than his first three. After pointing out that Kody has had the best relationship with Robyn, David wondered if she really wasn’t aware of how bad his marriages were to Meri, Janelle Brown and Christine Brown.

“I think she doesn’t really understand what’s happening around her,” David said about Robyn.

Robyn is Kody’s last remaining wife following his splits from Meri, Christine, 51, Janelle, 54. Christine announced their split in November 2021, while In Touch exclusively revealed that Janelle and Kody called it quits in December 2022.

Courtesy of Meri Brown/Instagram

Meri later alluded that she and Kody ended their marriage after 32 years during a December 2022 episode of Sister Wives: One-on-One.

The former couple later confirmed their split in January by issuing a joint statement via their Instagram accounts. “In light of a recent unapproved press release, we feel compelled to share our own truth, in our own way and in our own timing,” they wrote at the time. “After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship.”