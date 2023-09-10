Sister Wives star Meri Brown revealed the heartbreaking reality of her relationship with ex-husband Kody Brown following their January split.

“I think that he regrets marrying Christine [Brown]. I don’t know where he is with Janelle [Brown],” Meri, 52, said during a confessional in the upcoming Sunday, September 10, episode. “But I do believe 100 percent that he regrets marrying me.”

TLC viewers flooded the comments section after the clip was shared via Instagram by the network, with many sharing in Meri’s grief.

“I feel sad for Meri saying that Cody regrets marrying her. She was his first wife!!!” one follower wrote, adding, “What she did with the catfish wasn’t right but that was obviously a cry to want to be seen and loved.” “Ouch. Meri should have left a long time ago. This man is not worth it,” another commented.

All four sister wives sat down with producers to discuss where they currently stand with their beliefs in plural marriage. Janelle, 54, expressed that she still believes she “could live plural marriage again.”

“I’ve had to really think about plural marriages. I still believe that it could be lived and that there’s a purpose for it,” she continued. “I don’t know if there’s really an opportunity for me to live it again. I mean, it’s kind of a strange thing, you don’t go around finding people who are living plural marriage.”

As for Christine, 51, and Meri, both ladies alluded that it was not the concept “plural marriage” that caused the downfall of their family dynamic. “There are full functioning plural families out there. I think you just always have to work together though. And keep that ideal and keep on talking about that ideal and making sure that the ideal grows with the vision of the family,” the Cooking With Just Christine star said, while Meri added that it was “personalities” that contributed to their splits.

Despite Meri’s claims, she was Kody’s first wife. The former couple were legally wed in April 1990, after just six months of dating.

“When we were talking about marriage and stuff, at that point, [Kody] and I both knew that eventually, we would take another wife or wives into the family,” she said in 2010. They later divorced in 2014 in order for Kody to marry fourth wife Robyn Brown and adopt her three children. Kody and Meri remained spiritually wed until earlier this year when they announced their split.

“In light of a recent unapproved press release, we feel compelled to share our own truth, in our own way and in our own timing,” a joint statement shared via Instagram in January read. “After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship.”