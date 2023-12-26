Sister Wives star Kody Brown refused to discuss his split from former ​wife Janelle Brown during the filming of an upcoming episode of the hit TLC show.

“F–k it, I’m not watching that again,” Kody, 54, told producers after they asked him to react to a clip of an explosive 2022 fight between him and Janelle, 54, as seen in a preview for the December 31 episode, released by Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, December 26. “No! I’m not. Listen, I don’t want to talk about my breakup with Janelle anymore, OK?”

The Brown family patriarch was so shaken by the suggestion, he tossed the tablet producers passed him to watch the throwback scene aside.

Gabe Ginsberg / Contributor

“It’s very painful, it’s as bad as Christine’s [breakup],” Kody continued, adding that he “struggle[s] to admit” he had the same issues with Janelle he did with Christine Brown, whom he split from in November 2021.

Kody listed the potential reasons behind their split, saying, “Janelle and I are not good together, that she’s not a loyal wife and that I’m probably a s–t husband.” However, he was firm in his decision to not speak about them further. “I don’t care. We’re not working anymore and I don’t want to talk about it anymore,” he added.

Though footage from the fight that ended their relationship caused Kody to shut down, Janelle seemed unaffected while watching the old scene. “Yeah, what an ass,” Janelle said about her ex-husband with a laugh.

In Touch exclusively confirmed that Kody and Janelle called it quits after nearly 30 years of marriage in December 2022.

“Janelle is a strong independent woman and realized she can do it on her own,” a source said at the time, adding that she simply “outgrew” her relationship with Kody.

The COVID-19 pandemic appeared to be a key reason behind the pair’s breakup, as Kody grew increasingly frustrated at Janelle’s refusal to follow safety guidelines amid the public health crisis. The family tension bubbled over when Janelle told Kody to “f–k off” after he expressed concerns about their family of 23 spending the 2020 holidays together. Janelle also disapproved of Kody’s estrangement from their adult sons, Gabe and Garrison, over their refusal to follow his strict COVID rules.

Days after In Touch broke the news that Janelle and Kody had ended their marriage after three decades, Kody spoke about the split from both Janelle and Christine, 51, on an episode of Sister Wives.

“I am separated from Janelle, and I am divorced from Christine,” Kody admitted in a confessional at the end of the show’s December 11, 2022, episode.

Though the news came as a shock to some fans, many others saw the breakup as inevitable, as the couple seemed to have been drifting apart for years.

“As far as any relationship, any marriage goes, I think [Janelle’s] similar to Meri [Brown]’s situation where she’s just staying in a marriage that’s not really a marriage,” Christine’s aunt, Kristyn Decker, told In Touch exclusively in November 2022. “I don’t think they’ve had a marriage for a long, long, long time. It’s just platonic.”