Yikes. Sister Wives’ Kody Brown accused his former wife Christine Brown of leaving him for “some guy” amid their split during the latest episode of the TLC series.

During the Sunday, October 2, episode, the family patriarch, 53, told the Cooking With Just Christine star, 50, he didn’t understand why she was leaving him and moving to Utah unless there was another man he didn’t know about, or if she was simply trying to get away from him.

“I’ve never understood her need to move,” he said. “She’s not a member of the polygamist community, she’s not part of our church. I don’t understand it at all, unless there’s some guy she wants to date there, or she wants to get away from me.”

For her part, Christine confessed she doesn’t believe in plural marriage anymore, and Kody reacted angrily about the situation. He then concluded with a bombshell comment, noting that he wanted to go back to being the “head of [his] household” as long as the others could “conform to patriarchy again.”

TLC (2)

Season 17 of the hit reality show has documented the ongoing drama between Kody and Christine and how their split affected the family dynamic amongst sister wives Janelle Brown, Meri Brown and Robyn Brown. The former pair announced their breakup in November 2021.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” the mother of six wrote via Instagram at the time. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

Christine shares children Mykelti, Aspyn, Paedon, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely Brown with the businessman.

Although Kody noted in his Instagram statement at the time that he has “a large amount of respect and admiration for [Christine],” he has mainly behaved negatively about the ordeal throughout the first four episodes of season 17. In episode 4, viewers watched Kody become frustrated over Christine’s move back to her home state of Utah, which happened shortly before the two publicly announced their split.

In addition to her move, Kody and Christine also argued over custody of their youngest child, Truely, with him explaining how “disgusted” he was that Christine was “gonna take Truely and move to Utah.”

“Truely’s my child,” he added.

Aside from the duo being at odds with each other as they navigated their split, the others in the family also reacted to Kody’s frustrations, specifically his statement about “patriarchy.” Janelle, 53, opened up about her feelings on his words during her confessional.

“Yeah, I didn’t know I’d signed up for patriarchy in the beginning,” the Plexus ambassador said. “That’s not what we all agreed on in the beginning.”