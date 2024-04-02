Experience the out of this world flavor of the SONIC Blackout Slush Float and celebrate the solar eclipse. Available for a limited time only — sip on celestial sweetness today!

In celebration of the North American Total Solar Eclipse on April 8, SONIC is surprising fans with a NEW out-of-this-world, cosmic concoction: cheers to the Blackout Slush Float! Available now, this sweet, cotton candy and dragon fruit-flavored all-black slush is topped with creamy white soft serve and blue and purple galaxy sprinkles—and don’t forget your complimentary pair of eclipse viewing glasses*.

Astronaut-Approved Advice

Former astronaut, Commander Terry Virts, has partnered with SONIC to provide can’t-ignore, cosmic advice to ensure every eclipse enthusiast has a sweet experience. Two space flights and three space walks make him an expert on all things outer space— and a lifelong love of burgers, shakes and slushes make him the SONIC super fan you can trust. Blast off and be ready for April 8 with eclipse expertise from Commander Virts, serving up a safe and stylish eclipse viewing experience.

Sunglasses aren’t dark enough and space exploration starts with safety first! Opt for approved safety glasses to keep your eyes protected from the eclipse.

Space exploration requires focus. Head to SONIC, park, and exit your vehicle so you don’t get distracted while driving.

Take it all in! Check out the eclipse but don’t forget what’s happening in the world around you as it gets dark during the daytime!

Cheers to Celestial Sips at SONIC

Head to a SONIC Drive-In near you by April 8, to celebrate cosmic cravings with this limited-time tasty treat. And don’t fret, catching a sip won’t be as hard as catching a glimpse of the total eclipse of the sun. Find out how to get the best of both worlds by checking your local eclipse times in your area at NASA.gov and locate your nearest SONIC hotspot at sonicdrivein.com/locations.

*While supplies last. Follow safety guidelines for eclipse viewing.