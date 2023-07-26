Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor’s heartbreaking final tweet days before her death was about how deeply she missed son Shane O’Connor, who died in January 2022, and how she was “lost” without him.

The “This Is the Day” songstress responded to a July 17 Twitter post by the account Inspirational Quote, which asked, “Tell me how your life is going with just emojis.” Sinéad responded with 10 crying face emojis and the hashtag, “lost my 17yr Old Son To Suicide in 2022.” She included a photo smiling and hugging Shane in happier times.

Underneath she wrote, “Been living as undead night creature since. He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul. We were one soul in two halves. He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally. I am lost in the bardo without him.”

Sinéad’s family released a statement confirming her death on July 26. It read: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.” The 90’s music icon’s cause of death has not been determined as of publication.

The “Drink Before the War” singer shared Shane with ex Dónal Lunny, and she never recovered from his unexpected loss. Shane was found dead on January 7, 2022, two days after he went missing.

“My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God,” Sinéad wrote via Twitter announcing Shane’s death, adding, “May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.”

Six days after Shane’s death, Sinéad said she was planning to be hospitalized after sharing suicidal thoughts in January 13 tweet.

“I’ve decided to follow my son [Shane O’Connor]. There is no point living without him. Everything I touch, I ruin. I only stayed for him. And now he’s gone,” the Grammy nominee wrote, adding, “I’m sorry. I shouldn’t have said that. I am with cops now on way to hospital. I’m sorry I upset everyone.”

In an ominous second tweet, she wrote, “I am lost without my kid and I hate myself. Hospital will help a while. But I’m going to find Shane. This is just a delay.”

Sinéad left behind three other children upon her death, son Jake, with music producer John Reynolds, daughter Roisin with journalist John Waters and son Yeshua with Frank Bonadio.

The artist burst onto the alternative music scene in 1987 with her debut album The Lion and the Cobra and her unique appearance with her shaved head. Sinéad found massive mainstream success in 1990 thanks to the Prince-penned love song “Nothing Compares to U” and her iconic tearful music video which accompanied it. She received four Grammy nominations in 1991 for the song, including Record of the Year, Best Female Pop Vocal Performance and Best Music Video.

Sinéad released a total of 10 albums in her career, with the final one, I’m Not Bossy, I’m the Boss, dropping in 2014. She announced her retirement from recording and touring in 2021.