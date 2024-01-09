Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor‘s cause of death as been determined to be has been determined to be of natural causes.

A clerk from Southwark Coroners Court announced she died of natural causes on Tuesday, January 9. The coroner has “ceased their involvement in her death,” according to multiple reports.

The “Nothing Compares to U” songstress died at the age of 56, her family announced ​in a statement on July 26, 2023.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time,” they said of her death.

An icon of the 90’s music scene, Sinéad had struggled with mental health problems in her later years. Fans became worried after she shared a troubling Facebook post on November 29, 2020, sharing what many saw as a suicidal note.

“I have taken an overdose,” she wrote at the time. “There is no other way to get respect. I am not at home, I’m at a hotel, somewhere in Ireland, under another name If I wasn’t posting this, my kids and family wouldn’t even find out. Was dead for another fortnight since none of them bother their hole with me for a minute. I could have been dead here for weeks already and they’d never have known.”

Sinéad continued, “there is only so much any woman can be expected to bear,” and accused her family of “appalling cruelty.” The “This Is the Day” singer went on to add that she felt she was seen as “scum” and “invisible,” then wrote, “you’ve finally got rid of me.” Irish police later said she had been found “safe and sound” after the disturbing post.

Two days prior, Sinéad wrote that she was “desperately in need of a job and a place to live,” and ​claimed that she was “being treated so badly by my family that can barely manage to stay alive.” At the time, she was in a bitter custody battle with the fathers of two of her four children, Dónal Lunny, with whom she shared son Shane,and Frank Bonadio, with whom she shared son ​Yeshua.

Shane’s unexpected death in 2022 sent Sinéad into a deep emotional crisis. He went missing on January 5, 2022, and was found dead two days later.

“My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God,” Sinéad wrote via Twitter that day on an unverified account, which was confirmed to be hers through her official Twitter. “May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.”

In a tribute to her son, who died by suicide, she shared a video of Bob Marley’s “Ride Natty Ride” song and wrote, “This is for my Shaney. The light of my life. The lamp of my soul. My blue-eye baby. You will always be my light. We will always be together. No boundary can separate us.”

A week later, Sinéad shared a series of since-deleted tweets where she seemed to be contemplating suicide and said she was going to be hospitalized.

“I’ve decided to follow my son [Shane O’Connor]. There is no point living without him. Everything I touch, I ruin. I only stayed for him. And now he’s gone,” the Grammy nominee wrote via Twitter on January 13, 2022. “I’m sorry. I shouldn’t have said that. I am with cops now on way to hospital. I’m sorry I upset everyone.”

She added in a separate tweet, “I am lost without my kid and I hate myself. Hospital will help a while. But I’m going to find Shane. This is just a delay.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).