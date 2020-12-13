Sia is coming forward with her alleged experience with Shia LaBeouf after his ex-girlfriend, FKA twigs, sued him amid claims of abuse during their relationship.

“I too have been hurt emotionally by Shia, a pathological liar, who conned me into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single,” Sia, 44, tweeted on Saturday, December 12. “I believe he’s very sick and have compassion for him AND his victims. Just know, if you love yourself- stay safe, stay away.”

The “Cheap Thrills” singer also showed her support for FKA twigs (real name: Tahliah Debrett Barnett) for sharing her experiences with LaBeouf, 34. “Also I love you ⁦ @FKAtwigs. This is very courageous and I’m very proud of you,” Sia (full name: Sia Kate Isobelle Furler) wrote.

Barnett revealed her allegations against the Even Stevens alum in a lawsuit that was submitted on December 10. According to the documents obtained by In Touch, the U.K. native accused LaBeouf of “relentless abuse,” including sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress. Barnett also claimed the former Disney Channel star knowingly gave her a sexually transmitted disease.

Barnett and LaBeouf met while working as costars on his 2019 film, Honey Boy. They dated for about one year, and Barnett detailed several instances of abuse that allegedly occurred during their short-lived relationship.

While the couple was driving back to L.A. following a trip just after Valentine’s Day 2019, LaBeouf allegedly removed his seatbelt and threatened to crash the car unless she said she loved him. Barnett claimed she begged to be let out of the vehicle, and LaBeouf pulled over at a gas station where she got out. He allegedly followed her out of the car and assaulted her, throwing her against the vehicle.

LaBeouf responded to Barnett’s claims in a statement to the New York Times, who was first to report the news of the lawsuit. “I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel,” he wrote. “I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.” In a separate statement to the outlet, the Emmy winner stated that “many of these allegations are not true.”

